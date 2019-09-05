Home Lifestyle Health

‘It’s possible to reverse diabetes’

Since it’s a lifestyle disease, managing diabetes requires a holistic approach that includes changes in diet, exercise regimen, managing stress etc.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India is known as the diabetes capital of the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7% diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years. The rising prevalence of diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases is driven by a combination of factors – rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and increasing life expectancy.

Since it’s a lifestyle disease, managing diabetes requires a holistic approach that includes changes in diet, exercise regimen, managing stress etc. A healthcare firm, Freedom from Diabetes (FFD), is launching a 30-day diabetes reversal challenge on October 12, which is open and free for all diabetics. Those who are interested can register themselves on their app. Participants have to upload their blood sugar levels in the app and check for changes by the end of the month.

Dr Pramod Tripathi, the founder of FFD, says: “For 30 days, our team will share a FB live video at 7 am. The videos will share practical tips over 30 days to help diabetes reversal and weight loss. The participants will share pictures and experiences of their journey of 30 days. An exercise regimen will be shared too.”
Sharing a few tips, the doctor says: “Drink nutrient-rich, dense green smoothie (major greens and minor greens with lemon and or salt for taste) on empty stomach. It has many benefits including detoxification of the body, controlling blood sugar levels, blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol and making the body alkaline.”

