Home Lifestyle Health

Holy and hearty

Does that one steamed rice modak made with jaggery do so much harm? Not at all! Unless not had in moderation.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Chaturthi

For representational purposes

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Happy Ganesha! This seems like the perfect time to ask, what is the favourite sweet of Ganesha? Yes, it’s modak and I just love it.

But I have come across a few people who have stopped consuming the prasad saying that they will put on weight.

Does that one steamed rice modak made with jaggery do so much harm? Not at all! Unless not had in moderation.

Weight loss is not only about what you eat and what workout you do. Here are a few things that you can work on when it comes to losing weight:

When you skip a meal, your body starts producing more digestive acids, further sinking your metabolism and sapping your strength.

So the body will hold on to the fat and not make you lose weight.

If your hydration falls then the body will not be able to eliminate toxins out of your system. Less water intake too can cause constipation, so add fibre in your meals and make sure you balance it with ample water.

Stay off​ aerated drinks as it may lead to weight gain by keeping the body highly acidic.
Eating out and taking refined carbs daily (sugar, maida, baked and processed goods, fried and junk food – the list is endless).

Check your alcohol intake and reduce or quit smoking as well. Stress is a big hurdle in your weight loss journey.

So to reduce stress, vitamin O is always handy. Oxygen doesn’t just suppress the cortisol, but it also helps burn fat better. Just deep breath and enjoy.

Try and get your 7-8 hours of sound sleep daily as it helps in the body’s cleansing and the recovery process.

Try and find what the root cause is for you, it may not have been listed here but just sit back and think and you’ll get your answer.

Deepika Rathod
The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Healthy eating healthy eating on festivals Healthy festive dishes
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp