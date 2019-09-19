Home Lifestyle Health

Are you afraid of ARFID?

More on the eating disorder that made a teen go blind

Published: 19th September 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making children eat nutritious food using various tricks is an everyday affair for most parents. A few children can be fastidious eaters, but it is necessary that parents keep an eye on extreme forms of fussy eating.

Recently, a teenager in England went blind after he ate only French fries, chips and white bread from childhood. Experts recognised it as a form of an eating disorder called Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), which was earlier known as a selective eating disorder. 

Speaking about the same, Divya Gupta, consultant psychologist at Continental Hospitals, said: “Individuals diagnosed with ARFID might have a phobia of trying out new kinds of food or might eat only a few items. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) defines it as a failure to meet nutritional needs leading to low weight, nutritional deficiency, dependence on supplemental feedings.”
Expression

ARFID may present itself in different forms. Here are three examples of the presentations of the disorder. They may occur in isolation or in combination.

l Individuals with sensory sensitivity may avoid certain foods like meats, vegetables, or fruits because they might not like the taste, texture, or smell 
lA few might eat less due to lack of interest in eating or low appetite
lA few might avoid specific items if they experience a traumatic experience like choking or vomiting after eating them

Diagnosis
So when does picky eating become ARFID? Divya explains: “ARFID can be conclusively diagnosed if the individual shows poor growth, dependence on tube feeding or supplements to meet nutritional needs or psycho-social impairment like difficulty in eating with others. These patients are at a risk to develop amenorrhea (absence of menstruation), bradycardia (slow heart rate) etc.” In some cases, other psychiatric disorders including anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may co-exist with ARFID. 

Treatment

Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist, says: “Any eating disorder is a result of low self-esteem or Learned Helplessness. We have to treat how the patient thinks about himself/herself. Techniques like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) are commonly used as interventions in these cases.” 
Talking about how medicines are of little help, Pragya says: “There are no medicines to treat this as we have to address the individual’s personality here. However, if the person becomes aggressive or experiences depression due to the disorder, medicines can help.”

Role of family and media
“Family can play an important role in developing a person’s self-esteem from childhood. Many kids are often mocked by family members for their body shape, and this might lead to the child building a negative self image. Similarly, the media has set high standards of beauty and health for everyone. Anyone who does not meet the criteria may alter eating habits to meet those standards,” says Pragya.

—   Kakoli Mukherjee
  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @kakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder ARFID selective eating disorder Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders DSM-5
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp