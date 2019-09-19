Are you afraid of ARFID?

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Making children eat nutritious food using various tricks is an everyday affair for most parents. A few children can be fastidious eaters, but it is necessary that parents keep an eye on extreme forms of fussy eating.

Recently, a teenager in England went blind after he ate only French fries, chips and white bread from childhood. Experts recognised it as a form of an eating disorder called Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), which was earlier known as a selective eating disorder.

Speaking about the same, Divya Gupta, consultant psychologist at Continental Hospitals, said: “Individuals diagnosed with ARFID might have a phobia of trying out new kinds of food or might eat only a few items. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) defines it as a failure to meet nutritional needs leading to low weight, nutritional deficiency, dependence on supplemental feedings.”

ARFID may present itself in different forms. Here are three examples of the presentations of the disorder. They may occur in isolation or in combination.

l Individuals with sensory sensitivity may avoid certain foods like meats, vegetables, or fruits because they might not like the taste, texture, or smell

lA few might eat less due to lack of interest in eating or low appetite

lA few might avoid specific items if they experience a traumatic experience like choking or vomiting after eating them

Diagnosis

So when does picky eating become ARFID? Divya explains: “ARFID can be conclusively diagnosed if the individual shows poor growth, dependence on tube feeding or supplements to meet nutritional needs or psycho-social impairment like difficulty in eating with others. These patients are at a risk to develop amenorrhea (absence of menstruation), bradycardia (slow heart rate) etc.” In some cases, other psychiatric disorders including anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may co-exist with ARFID.

Treatment

Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist, says: “Any eating disorder is a result of low self-esteem or Learned Helplessness. We have to treat how the patient thinks about himself/herself. Techniques like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) are commonly used as interventions in these cases.”

Talking about how medicines are of little help, Pragya says: “There are no medicines to treat this as we have to address the individual’s personality here. However, if the person becomes aggressive or experiences depression due to the disorder, medicines can help.”

Role of family and media

“Family can play an important role in developing a person’s self-esteem from childhood. Many kids are often mocked by family members for their body shape, and this might lead to the child building a negative self image. Similarly, the media has set high standards of beauty and health for everyone. Anyone who does not meet the criteria may alter eating habits to meet those standards,” says Pragya.

