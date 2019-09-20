Home Lifestyle Health

Healthy living: Use copper vessels for its many benefits

Due to the natural insecticidal properties of copper, water is sterilised and health-related properties are imbibed in the water.

Drinking water from copper glass improves health and also neutralises the toxins present in the body.

According to Ayurveda, when we drink the water which is stored overnight in a copper vessel particularly early in the morning, it helps in balancing the three doshas – kapha, vata and pitta.

It’s always better to sit and slowly sip water to reap its benefits and drinking from a copper vessel is all the more beneficial for us.

The water should be present in the vessel for at least eight hours to get its benefits. Due to the natural insecticidal properties of copper, water is sterilised and health-related properties are imbibed in the water.

For those who have a cough, they should put a tulsi leaf in this water and drink regularly to reduce it. Copper is an essential trace mineral required by the body to perform vital functions. It has antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties.

It not only improves health but also neutralises the toxins present in the body. Our system cannot synthesise copper, so we need to get it from various dietary sources.

Benefits of drinking copper-treated water

Stimulates digestive system: Due to the disinfectant properties of copper, the stomach bacteria are destroyed, and the problem of inflammation becomes less. It also cleans the digestive system which helps in proper digestion as well as excretion.

Helps reduce weight: Are you unable to lose weight even after eating fibre-rich vegetables, fruits and following all other weight loss measures? Try and drink at least a litre of copper treated water throughout the day. In addition to stimulating digestion, this water helps in reducing excess fat in the body.

Helps in repleni-shing wounds: Due to the anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties of copper, wound healing becomes faster as there are fewer chances of infection. Copper helps in increasing the immunity, production of new cells and coping with internal bowel injuries, especially early stomach wounds.

Rheumatoid arthritis: Due to its ability to remove inflammation, copper helps in relieving arthritis pain and at the same time strengthens the bone.

Fighting cancer: Copper acts as an antioxidant and help in counteracting free radicals in the body, which is the main cause of cancer.

Improves skin: Copper helps in the smoothening of face tissue, improves skin health also helps in melanin production. So there are many more reasons to include copper treated water in your routine.

