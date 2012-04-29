Feng Shui could be classified into inner and outer. While outer Feng Shui predominantly deals with structures and space in which we live, inner Feng Shui is all about our body and our feelings. However, both have a interconnection and influence on each other.

The use of Feng Shui adds a powerful dimension to the creation of the magnetic and attractive personality, it can both activate and energize your own inherent chi. Feng Shui can bring about an environment that is saturated with an air of auspicious energies. When Feng Shui is adapted correctly, it would magnify your personal power enhance your special magnetism. When we create active yang energy in the environment, the space becomes attractive and auspicious.

One can create a harmonious atmosphere and increase the networking luck and friend circle through simple Fengshui enhancers in a home by activating specific sectors based on the main door direction:

* If your main door faces south, paint it deep maroon red, shades of vermillion red or as a color splash to activate the South sector which is filled with yang energy.

* If your main door faces north, suspend 6 rods all metal wind chime. The tinkling of the chimes would activate your social life and career prospects.

* If your main door faces East or Southeast, place a single urn filled with water and fresh flowers.

* If your main door faces West or northwest placing ceramic or terracotta near the door would strengthen this direction.

* If your main door faces Northeast or southwest, placing bright sparkling lights would activate the Yang energy as light represents fire element.

The more powerful your aura is, the more you will be able to attract people into your life.

The writer is an accredited Master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner

Ph: - 91-80-25252456 or 25252109