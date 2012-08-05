I was explaining to a group of foreign students learning Samskritam, talking about “here and there” in the language. “Yatra Sharkara Asti, Tatra Pippeelikaaha Santi.” The sentence means, “Where there is sugar, there are ants.” It was a sort of live discussion on the sentences that were learnt at the session in the afternoon. This discussion happened at the dinner table and I mentioned this line as I put two spoons of sugar on my plate to go with some chapatis. I did not notice any ants when I put the sugar, but the moment I finished this sentence, I noticed two ants popping out of the tiny sugar hill on the plate.

This small incident struck a bell within me. The ants were there, but I did not notice them. The moment I uttered the word ants, the mind had got so structured that I was able to realise its presence. This is the beauty of the Samskritam language which is gaining currency for its efficiency in directing mental dynamics around the world.

Whether it is a school in London that is stressing the need for its students to learn Sanskrit with a view to improving their mental power and their mathematical skills or it is in many countries where the language is gaining popularity as a subject of study or at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration which has discovered that Samskritam is an ideal language for artificial intelligence, there is some hidden power in the language that has an impact on the human mind.

Whether it is applicable in modern science or not, is till being researched and much conflicts do surround the claims for efficiency. However, as a hypnotherapist and a yoga teacher myself, I have seen how the power of the language works in drawing the mind to the present moment.

Before a person sits for meditation, the mind is all over the place. With its unbridled capacity to go anywhere it pleases, the mind can go to the past or the future tense, it can go to countries far away that one could never even afford to travel in a life time, it can go to zones of imagination and flights of fancy, as if on a broom stick of Harry Potter. However, when the person simply sits and chants a mantra — which is itself a sound that protects the mind from being in pieces, to make it in one piece, in order that peace prevails in the life of a person — the wandering mind, the split mind, the staggering and broken mind simply gathers itself together and comes to one point. The single point that it returns to is in the present moment and in the place where the body is. In simple words, Sanskrit brings the mind to the here and the now.

Aren’t all languages capable of doing that? Well yes of course, but somewhere when it comes to cutting edge technology in this region, Samskritam takes the cake.

