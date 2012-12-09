Here is the endless abode of liberation in this present moment. It is free from lightness or heaviness, length or breadth, contemplation or discrimination. It does not have the differentiations of circles and triangles. Why then do you cry when in the mind, everything is just equal?

This place of the present moment is free from emptiness and fullness. It is free from purity and impurity. It does not have any wholeness or a lack of it. When everything is present everywhere, why then do you cry?

This consciousness or awareness that perceives everything is free from form and formlessness. It is not in any part, nor does it not have any part contained in it. It is nothing that is created nor something that is not created. When who you are is all that is alone and everywhere, why then do you grieve?

Awareness does not have a form and nor is it formless. There is absolutely no difference in that consciousness. It was never created nor does it get destroyed. It is devoid of quality and absence of quality. It is neither binding anything, nor is it bound. It is pure, free of any blemish and equally present everywhere. How is it that I can perform actions that is related to living and death? I am the pure and blemishless awareness that is present everywhere.

I am not something that is experienced in existence as a feeling, nor am I an absence of feeling. I am free of desires, nor do I have absence of desires. The consciousness that is present in you, here and now is the one that is equal to moksha. The essence that is present in you, which witnesses all, is endless. It is free from conjunctions or their absence. It is present in all, and there is no all-ness because, that term doesn’t apply to the self at all.

The supreme is devoid of any house or a hut, being present in all. The highest truth is not attached to anything nor does detachment qualify it. It is the one thing that is present alone in all as the atman.

Neither the changes nor the changeless are the truth. Neither that which can be defined, nor that which cannot be defined are the truth. Only the self that is awareness is the truth.

The life that is present in everything right now is the self. This has no end and it is alone and unmoving. It is neither discriminatory thinking, nor non-discrimination. It is not a teaching, nor a state of ignorance and imagination. It is the one and eternal teaching which shows everything that we see and helps us to perceive. It is not any place of liberation nor a place for bondage. It is not any place for seeking divine merit, nor of sin. When you are so glorious, why do you have to fret and worry about anything at all?

swahilya.soulmate@gmail.com