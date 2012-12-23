Energy transforms from Yin-Yang and Yang-Yin and this constant change is a phenomenon which cannot be stopped but we can gear upthrough right Feng Shui to ensure that the changes do not affect us too much.

Winter’s colder temperatures and longer evenings bring the blues to many who relish the warmth of sun.

Many a times during extreme winter conditions we pray and hope for a little bit of sunshine. Fortunately, feng shui can mitigate the more chilling effects of the season. Even better, it can also accentuate the many positive aspects of winter. Remember, winter symbolizes a time of turning inward. Instead of catering to everybody else’s desires, it gives you the chance to attend to your personal needs. Some of the general recommendations for winter will make you feel a lot more positive and active.

Tall plants, chairs with straight backs, patterns with vertical stripes and narrow bookcases lend uplifting energy to any space. Warm colors can combat the hazy shade of winter. Add touches of garnet, pumpkin, goldenrod and spring green wherever you need a lift of energy and mood. Keep shades of grays, blacks and purples to a minimum.

Writing is a perfect wintertime activity, because it invites you to go inward and explore your emotional landscape. If you are finding it too difficult to follow any of the points listed above then simply bring in a spalsh of colours to warm up your home during winter, colours with yellow, orange or red in a fresh or silk flower arrangement, sofa cushions/pillows and small rugs .

The writer is an Accredited Master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner.

