You come into this world alone. When you leave, you will go back alone. No one will accompany you, no matter how close they are to you. Pause for a minute and think; the majority of your problems stem from your near and dear ones. The smallest things regarding a close one affect you deeply. The root cause of all arguments, fights, emotional turmoil, congestions and business disputes, too, are these relationships. Hence it is safe to conclude that, for the greater part of our lives, you are troubled not by absolute strangers, but by people you know.

All relationships are based on the basic principle of give and take. This is a payback of karmas from your previous births as well as from this lifetime. You get associated with some people because they need something from you and you need something in return. In the absence of this interdependence, the relationship will cease to exist. You remain caught in this cycle of give and take, lifetime after lifetime. You derive pleasure out of these relationships and keep going round and round without realising that these very attachments are the cause of your suffering.

With every bhog (pleasure), there is a rog (pain). The more you get attached to something, the more pain it shall give you one day. For instance, for the one who enjoys spicy food, spices will ruin his digestion one day, rendering him unfit to eat anything and it will pain him to see others enjoy their food. Whatever be the level of your attachment, it will trouble you later in the same proportion.

Take the example of a person who goes to a function and donates a lot of money. He goes up on stage and announces his contribution to the audience. Would you call this detachment? No, it is business; another bhog. He has used his money to buy appreciation and praise for himself. He has exchanged money for fame and satisfaction of the ego. Detachment is when even the right hand does not know what the left hand has given. You give and forget, because what you gave was not yours to give in the first place.

A practitioner who follows all the eight limbs of Ashtanga Yoga in totality — as prescribed in the Sanatan Kriya — reaches a state of detachment, wherein he remains unaffected by people, things and events around him. While this state is devoid of emotional congestion, it does not imply that he is missing out on any aspect of life. The situation may be compared to a video game. Once you have crossed a particular level you don’t go back to it, for there are better, more exciting levels ahead. Similarly, a practitioner of yoga gradually moves over the basic sensory pleasures and accesses higher pleasures that cannot be understood by five senses. While the body still goes through sensory experiences, it does not attach itself to related pleasures or pains.

Your body is like a beautiful flowing channel of energy called prana. Any congestions or blockages in this channel will obstruct its flow. The root of all our emotional congestion lies at the Surya Chakra or the solar plexus. This chakra is highly volatile and forms connections with everyone you meet in your daily life. These can be seen clairvoyantly, as tubes or strings. Constant exchange of energy of varying frequencies through these connections congests the free flow of prana. As the person gets attached to material things and people, his pranic frequency starts becoming grosser. A clairvoyant can easily distinguish between persons with grosser and subtler frequencies.

The thymus gland, responsible for immunity and preservation, is located around the Surya chakra. Congestion in the chakra creates an imbalance in this region, adversely affecting the natural immunity and strength of the body. Physical ailments such as asthma, high blood pressure and arthritis follow. If the imbalance continues for a long time, it may translate into tumours and cancers.

The very fact that you will not find anyone who is emotionally congested for a long period of time to be devoid of ailments substantiates the above. Detachment is the key.

