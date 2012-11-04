Chi, a Chinese word that has no direct translation in English but holds several meanings at once: cosmic energy, life force, breath, and vapor. Chi is the invisible energy that animates all living things. Chi flows continuously through pathways (or meridians) in your body (the practices of acupuncture and Asian medicine are based on these flows) through your home, through the Earth, the heavens, the atmosphere, and the cosmos. Chi is the flow of life itself, and if the chi stopped flowing through you for even one second, you would cease to live.

The chi of homes can vary widely, depending on the energies of the residents and the general and specific details of the structure and the lot. The interaction between the chi of a living environment and the chi of the humans within this space is Feng Shui. Taoist feng shui regards healthy, well cared for trees a major source of growth energy and believe that those who dwell in homes devoid of trees lack the impetus of growth.

Trees around the homes that have good foliage and with broad rounded leaves are preferred to think spiky and thorny trees although bamboo and spines are exceptions. Bamboo and spines are powerful symbols of longevity and resilience. Having a single tree in the central open courtyard as a garden scape is not good fengshui as it symbolizes ‘difficulty’ and isolation. Dead tree either at the back or front of the house is bad energy. Some of the auspicious fengshui trees are: -Pomegranate, red dates which symbolize descendant luck. Lime trees to dispel bad energy around the home; Apple tree for peace and harmony; Orange tree for wealth and prosperity.

The writer is an accredited Master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner Email: - fengshui@fengshuiserver.com Web site: - http://www.fengshuiserver.com

Ph: - 91-80-25252456 or 25252109.w