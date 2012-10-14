Celebrations are just around the corner. There are the nine nights of Navaratri and there are already many who may be making their travel plans back home. Why should I celebrate? What’s the big deal? Well, there were times when people celebrated without asking these questions. But today children ask; they want to know before they can do something.

Navaratri is a celebration of our qualities. How many do we have — billions of them because there are billions of people? No just three of them. These three make our life, sustain it and can break it too.

One is Satva. I am calm, centered, quiet, peaceful and harmonious with everything that is; then I am Satvic. I am restless, agitated, angry, frustrated, impatient, sometimes violent and unable to sit quietly in one place for some time or unable to listen to another person speak, without reacting immediately? Then Rajas is my nature. Do I love to sleep all the time? Am I laziness personified? Do I get stuck in my thoughts and refuse to think otherwise, or from another’s standpoint, even if I have to? Am I putting up with abusive relationships, just because I do not know what to do? Then my nature is Tamasic. We are usually not all of these in a perfect balance. If there is such a person, then he is not possibly human, living in the normal human world. However, being close to a balance in all these qualities keeps us sane and centred, keeps us in the know of what we need to do in life and keeps us on the path of progress.

Festivals happen on energy cluster days in the Universe. When the planets line up in specific positions facing one another and collectively influencing the Earth, certain forces become predominant.

Now approaching is the energies of these three facets or qualities of our existence — Satva, Rajas and Tamas — in the forms of Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Of course, the observation of rituals, chants and prayers offered to the three different divine forms are in the reverse order of Tamas, Rajas and Satva, because our starting point is always Tamas. Tamas represents our incapabilities and inabilities, our sloth and inertia. Durga is a strong energy, that has the power to shake us and wake us up from sleep.

There is a lot of activity possible in the body, when it is awake and that energy of Rajas is beautifully guided by Mahalakshmi who channelises it through the right thoughts that create industry, wealth, welfare and material happiness. After earning what I want, after providing myself and the rest of my family with all the comforts, then what? I should know why I am here. I should know who I am and what is the nature of my work here. That knowledge has to come to us in the form of Grace. Saraswati is that divine wisdom who gives us the right understanding of how I move forward in life. —Swahilya Shambhavi

(www.swahilya.blogspot.com)