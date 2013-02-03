Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Feng Shui Zodiac Analysis for 2013

Published: 03rd February 2013 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2013 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

01shui

The General analysis of the Chinese Zodiac for the Year of the Water Snake is as follows:

Rat: - A good year with opportunities coming your way but you have many obstacles to overcome in your path to success. Rose Quartz beads can smoothen relationship luck.

Ox: - A year with good luck and plenty of beneficial star energies bring in financial gains. However be cautious of legal conflicts. Wearing or carrying aquamarine will help.

Tiger: - A year when you can succeed and have great financial gains. Time to act swiftly and gain more success, however be wary of dishonest people who may try to cheat you.

Rabbit: - A year of changes and lot of travel can be expected. Remain humble.

Dragon: - A bright year with lots of positivity. A year filled with celebrations and romance would be an overall smooth year although you will have bouts of sick spells.

Snake: - An average year as the animal has self affliction which would cause misfortune of many kinds to tide over.

Horse:- A year which will make you focus more on your health, hence follow a good diet regime.

Sheep: - A good year with lots of travel and changes. Quarrel stars may disrupt domestic harmony.

Monkey: - A year of harmony and stability, however, do not be complacent. Pay attention to health.

Rooster:- A smooth year and time to make proper planning to enjoy benefits of the good year.

Dog: - A very auspicious year with many good happenings and celebrations.

Pig:- A year where you will be spending more than you desire and will also be a year where your patience will be put to test.

The author S.BS Surendran is an accredited master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner. Email: - fengshui@fengshuiserver.com Web site: - http://www.fengshuiserver.com Ph: - 91-80-25252456 or 25252109.

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp