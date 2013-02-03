Feng Shui Zodiac Analysis for 2013

SBS Surendran By

The General analysis of the Chinese Zodiac for the Year of the Water Snake is as follows:

Rat: - A good year with opportunities coming your way but you have many obstacles to overcome in your path to success. Rose Quartz beads can smoothen relationship luck.

Ox: - A year with good luck and plenty of beneficial star energies bring in financial gains. However be cautious of legal conflicts. Wearing or carrying aquamarine will help.

Tiger: - A year when you can succeed and have great financial gains. Time to act swiftly and gain more success, however be wary of dishonest people who may try to cheat you.

Rabbit: - A year of changes and lot of travel can be expected. Remain humble.

Dragon: - A bright year with lots of positivity. A year filled with celebrations and romance would be an overall smooth year although you will have bouts of sick spells.

Snake: - An average year as the animal has self affliction which would cause misfortune of many kinds to tide over.

Horse:- A year which will make you focus more on your health, hence follow a good diet regime.

Sheep: - A good year with lots of travel and changes. Quarrel stars may disrupt domestic harmony.

Monkey: - A year of harmony and stability, however, do not be complacent. Pay attention to health.

Rooster:- A smooth year and time to make proper planning to enjoy benefits of the good year.

Dog: - A very auspicious year with many good happenings and celebrations.

Pig:- A year where you will be spending more than you desire and will also be a year where your patience will be put to test.

The author S.BS Surendran is an accredited master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner. Email: - fengshui@fengshuiserver.com Web site: - http://www.fengshuiserver.com Ph: - 91-80-25252456 or 25252109.