This whole world is called Vishwa because the awareness has pervaded it completely. It may have many different kinds of pictures, images, objects, people and situations going on all the time as if like a magic. However, for the one who is certain that this whole world is a trifle and almost amounts to nothing, remains free of desires and exists as pure intelligence alone and becomes at peace with himself as everything exists in his mind as if they were really nothing.

King Janaka here talks of an important state in the realisation of the truth. We do many actions. We chant mantras, pray and meditate. There is also a state of mind after meditation where it exists in samadhi, which is also an expanded and dense state of mind or a thought form. However, for the ultimate realisation of the truth, it is important that all these are dropped one by one—yoga kriyas and all other actions, repetition of a mantra and even contemplation and meditation.

Realisation of this idea is very much like pole vault. The runner takes the support of the stick, pitches it and goes up high. Yet, when he has to cross the bar and drop down the other side, he has to leave the stick. In as simple an activity as climbing stairs, you have to take your left foot off the lower step to place it higher on the alternate step and same again with the right foot. Nothing complete is gained even as we hold on to something. That is the reason why this idea of thyaga or renunciation is stressed so much in the scriptures. A very beautiful chant from the Kaivalya Upanishad which is chanted when a person is received with a Purna Kumbha or a decorated copper pot with consecrated water—Na Karmana Na Prajaya Na Dhanena Thyagenaike Amritatwamanasuhu (It is not by actions, begetting children, nor by wealth but only by letting go of what you have is the supreme immortal essence reached).

So it is not important to just go on practising some form of yoga or the other, some puja, and even contemplating or sitting in deep meditation. All of these actions do take you to a higher realm of spiritual existence definitely, but there is a glass ceiling to their use too. Beyond a point, it is just you and the truth alone—not people, not things, not gods, not mantras, nothing will come to your aid. In fact, that is real freedom.

A child holds the mother’s finger to learn to walk. Once it has learnt to walk, to hold on to the mother’s finger is indeed a burden, a bondage and is in no way going to help the child. All these methods are like the pole vault stick, flight of stairs or mother’s hand for the walking baby. When you arrive, they ought to be dropped. You need not worry if the mantra, the deity or the guru who brought you here so long will feel upset that they have been left high and dry once you have reached! They are indeed happy if there is one who is so established in the truth and they are there to facilitate that any way. Moreover, there are millions of others who still need this help! Letting go is the way to the ultimate.

