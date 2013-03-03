Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Spiritual significance of Kumbh Mela

Published: 03rd March 2013 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2013 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

All religions believe that the destiny of mankind is determined by the celestial war that goes on between good and evil. All festivals, in essence, are a celebration of the victory of good. Every three years, a Kumbh Mela is held by rotation in Haridwar, Allahabad, Nasik and Ujjain. Then there are the Ardha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar and Allahabad, every six years, the Purna Kumbh Mela held only at Allahabad every 12 years. The holiest of all these Kumbh Melas is the Maha Kumbh Mela that happens in Allahabad at Prayag—the confluence of three of the holiest of India’s rivers: the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. And the greatest blessing for the pilgrim—both the sadhu and the ordinary person—is bathing in the holy waters. The prayag, where millions of devotees come to bathe at the Maha Kumbh, is the holiest site of ablution.

At the heart of the greatest gathering on earth, behind the gigantic, all-encompassing energy of belief and power lies the spiritual secret of Hinduism—moksha. Astrologically, whenever the planet Jupiter enters the astrological sign of Taurus when simultaneously the Sun and the Moon are in Capricorn, a powerful supercharge of positive charge happens at Prayag. The whole area is energised—the water, the air and the entire atmosphere becomes charged with that force. Taking a bath in the Ganga, which is imbued with that power, promotes spiritual growth, health, emotional strength and puts you on the path to moksha.

Kumbh means ‘vessel’ and ‘mela’ means a festival. At the root of the Kumbh Mela legend is the search for the nectar of immortality that would end the war between the gods and the demons. The gods sought the help of the creator Brahma from the assault of the demons, and he sent them to Lord Vishnu who resides on the ocean, reposing on the great serpent Ananta. Vishnu offered Ananta to be used as the rope to churn the milky ocean to bring up a pot containing the nectar of immortality. Whoever drank it would win the war. However, he had one condition. The gods and the demons both should churn the ocean together. First appeared a vessel of poison that Lord Shiva drank and turned blue. When the pitcher full of nectar appeared, Indra asked his son Jayant to take the pitcher and run away. The demons went after him. The chase went on for 12 years. He rested in four places where he placed the vessel; a few drops of nectar fell and Haridwar, Allahabad, Nasik and Ujjain

became spiritually immortal. It is believed that the best day for a bath during the Maha Kumbh is Mauni Amavasya (alas, past this Kumbh, it was on February 10) because it is the day, Lord Brahma created the Universe. Bathing on this day gives the pilgrim unsurpassed spiritual merit.

However, all great spiritual events are imbued with divine symbolism. According to the scriptures, all the great powers—the Trinity, the devas, the seven continents and the Vedas exist in the Kumbh and are manifested together during the Maha Kumbh mela.

Kalashasya mukhe vishnu kanthe rudra samaashritah

Muletvasya sthito brahmaa madhye maatriganaah smritaah

Kukshau tu saagaraah sarve sapta dvipaa vasundharaa

Hrigvedo yajurvedo saamavedohrytharvanah

Angaishca saritaah sarve kalasham tu samaashritaah

As the spiritual essence of the mela is manifested in the immersion of oneself in the holy waters, it is an ablution of the self that is being performed and the nectar—the realisation of divinity—is shared by all. The overflowing pitcher is a repository of knowledge which liberates our souls when we are still alive. Through the Kumbh, the nectar of this knowledge is churned.

The Sun and the Moon represent human intellect and the mind; Jupiter is the spiritual master. So the enjoining of the three planets symbolised the realisation of immortality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp