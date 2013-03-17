Failures are nothing but delayed success

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, usually the large majority of people speak about and take pride only in their achievements. If we succeed in something, we believe that it is due to our own effort, and we try our best to inform others about our achievement. But on the other hand, if something goes wrong and we fail, we try to blame it on someone else. We complain that the other person did not listen to us—if only he had listened, he would have been successful. This is a wrong attitude towards failure.

It is possible that obstacles, difficulties and failures may happen in any endeavour. We should not let failures discourage us. Instead, we should consider failures as ‘delayed success’. The greatest failure that could happen to us in life is to continually experience only success. Edison, when he was inventing the electric bulb, had to accept failure more than a thousand times before he was finally successful. To a question from a newspaper reporter about how he felt about failing so many times, Edison replied, “I do not see them as failures. I see them as the thousand steps to my success, that’s all.”

If someone has failed, it only means that he tried; that he was up for the challenge. Only someone who tries to do something will ever face failure. There is a challenge in every major undertaking—whether it is a baby starting to walk, studying for an exam, learning to drive, climbing a mountain, going fishing in the ocean, or starting a business. Whatever we may undertake, success and failure follow us like shadows. At times we may succeed, and at times we may fail.

We should not be afraid of failure. If we are, we will never be successful again and we will achieve nothing. Little children fall down several times when they are learning to walk. No child ever thinks, “Oh, I have been falling so many times! What is the point in trying again? No matter how hard I try, I don’t think I will ever be successful!” Falling and failing over and over again do not discourage the child; in fact it is not a problem for the child at all. All the child thinks is that it should somehow be able to walk like a grownup. This is the attitude that all of us have to develop.

We should never poke fun at people who have failed. Instead, we should be willing to give them a second chance. This will help them move forward. The most harmful thing we can do to them is to reject them completely. Life is not just for the successful; it is also for those who have failed. That is why it is said that we should encourage not just the winners but also the losers. In the sports field, consolation prizes are awarded to athletes who have lost the contest. This is to provide encouragement and to motivate them to try again without fear.

A few years ago at a Special Olympics held for physically and mentally disabled children, a few contestants participated in the 100 metres running contest. They assembled at the starting line and stood in position, ready to make the dash. As soon as the whistle blew, the contestants began to run with enthusiasm. Every child dreamed of winning the first place and each of them had worked hard for months, training for the race. But in a few minutes of starting the race, one small child stumbled and fell. Hurt and embarrassed, he began to cry loudly. Hearing this, all the others turned and looked back. As they stood uncertainly not knowing what to do, one little girl walked back, lovingly held out her hand to the boy, and helped him up. She hugged him close and said, “Don’t worry. I will hold your hand. We can run together.” Seeing them, the other disabled children also joined them. Linking their arms, they all ran together. As everyone in the stadium jumped up to their feet, cheering them on vigorously, the children cleared the finish line together.

Perhaps this is not a true story. But there is a great lesson to be learnt from the children in this story. It is essential to pursue success in life. But it is also equally essential to learn to empathise with others in their failures and disappointments, and to help them achieve success.

The writer is a world renowned spiritual leader