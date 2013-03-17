Sri Ashtavakra addresses King Janaka, who is his disciple, and goes straight to the truth. Who are you? You are not a learned person belonging to this or that caste. You are not in any stage of life such as a learner, a householder, one who has left everything and gone to the forests in search of the truth or one who has renounced everything. You are not all that is seen, heard, smelt, touched or tasted by the five sense organs of perception. You are free of all attachments and bonds. You do not have any form. You are the one witness of what is happening in this whole universe. Know this to be yourself and be happy.

Addressing him as the all-pervading self, the sage says that goodness and evil, joy and sorrow are all the qualities of the mind and they don’t belong to you who are the pure self in all. You neither do anything, nor are you the enjoyer of the results of any action. You are a free and liberated being at all times. This may seem like some fantastic philosophy, but even on a short contemplation on this truth, you will be able to see this for yourself. We often keep saying without any awareness—I am eating, I am sleeping. I am hungry, thirsty. I feel bored. I am dull. I am brilliant. I got an idea.

Through all these different activities that are done by the body and mind, there is one ‘I’, ‘I’and ‘I’ that keeps expressing itself with everything. This ‘I’ that we so often keep talking about casually is a word. A word is fundamentally a thought. This thought is having existence. Now, can a thought feel hungry, thirsty, bored and dull? Can a thought do any action, enjoy or suffer its results?

There is a big snake that we all live with all the time. Thoughts are compared to snakes in Vedanta. They have similar properties. They are constantly slithering and moving about. They can sting and bite and they also have venom which they spit when we keep brooding on a thought for a long time. That snake we live within the compartment of our own intellect, sleeping and waking with it, is the thought that: “I am the doer”. Ashtavakra tells his disciple to drink the nectar which gives immortality. That nectar is a mere thought: “I am not the doer”. He calls this nectar Vishwasa Amritam or the nectar of complete faith. How do I know this is true? This is where faith plays a role. This is the subject of the Upanishads that have been handed down to us by thousands of learned people who have experienced the truth. Something that has stood the test of eternal time ought to be nothing but the truth.

