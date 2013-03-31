Feng Shui has two premises and two levels of practice. The first premise is that of man’s state of mind and energy affects of his environment for good or ill. The second premise is that the condition of the environment affects man’s internal state. Kitchens are among the remains of the very early civilizations, some dating back well over 5,000 years.

A cook normally requires the basic elements of Earth, fire, Water and Metal. It is also the source of everything that is grown and cooked. The holding properties of the soil are used to make earth ware vessels and utensils.

Everything that is bought into the kitchen is changed in some way and this process of change is a part of a far larger cycle of energy - a cycle that includes not only the preparation and cooking of food, but the entire e process of life itself.

A fundamental principle of Feng Shui is that there should be a clear distinction between different functions within the home and especially in a place like Kitchen where the energies of different kinds exist, it is mandatory to demarcate the areas of each function. A Stove or hob well defined and kept away from the water is most essential.

A large window behind the sink is essential and should not be behind the stove.

Colours like browns, beige are good for the kitchen although I personally prefer shades of yellows. Darker brown tone for the flooring is good and grouping all equipment’s which rely on water to one side is not only convenient from the point of view of plumbing but ensures that there is no clash of element.

So a good and Healthy Kitchen culminates into not just good food but a healthy and harmonious environment which supports the occupants and connects them with the energies of the premises.

