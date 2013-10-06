Hey, it’s all going to be fine, don’t you worry! We often hear these words being told by a friend or a confidante to another who has some problem to share. Worry is an action of the mind that generates heat.

There is a mild electrical current that is produced through our mind activity and unscrupulous production of this energy results in dissipation and wastage. Cut out this worry and many of our problems are gone. Increase the pitch of this worry and even the simplest of problems which can be solved without effort, becomes magnified to gigantic proportions.

Contemplation is another mental activity. Though it is a sort of cogitation of the mind, like worry, there is a plan to it and it is closer to an aware mind. When the topic you are thinking about is general, universal, scientific or even cosmic—then that is contemplation. If you wonder about the beauty of the stars and want to know its properties, that leads you to constructive knowledge. If you want to solve a mathematical equation or conduct a scientific experiment, then brooding over the issue and contemplation will lead you to the right answer. If you are thinking about the ways to solve the environmental crisis in the world, then even though you may not arrive at an immediate and workable solution, the contemplation itself elevates the state of your own mind.

Worry is born out of unawareness and hence can tire and even bring complicated medical problems. When we are thinking about the actions of people and situations in the world around us, things that are beyond our control and try to analyse them to find the root cause of a problem, then that is worry. It is a futile effort. For instance, if a person does not behave well towards you and that completely irritates you, you often tend to go into a worrying spell, analysing the reasons for such behaviour—whether there is fault in your end, or with the other; how come they can do such a thing, what manners, what business etc. There can be one score, angry thoughts that are generated from one spoken sentence. It leads you nowhere, except maybe to bring some fever, headache or irritation that can spoil your day.

Many things have been said about worry, but we still continue to worry. It is an instant mental reaction. If there is a tooth ache, the simple thing is to try some local medicines, but if the pain is too much, then go to a dentist. Once on the dentist’s chair, you don’t need to do anything except listen to what he or she says and do accordingly. Instead, we go through self-invited difficulties with many “What if”, questions that are thoroughly unnecessary.

If it is difficult to get along with someone with whom we have to work, then just do what needs to be done. Keep the interaction with that person to almost zero syllables. Most importantly, don’t waste your precious energy mentally brooding over what the person says to you, if it is particularly unprofessional or not related to the work at hand. Focus on what you need to do. You will not have any arguments with your own self. That way, you save a lot of your energy and have enough to plan a workable solution to the problem. Most importantly, you will have your peace of mind. So next time you have to worry about something, switch the gear to contemplation!

—Swahilya Shambhavi (www.swahilya.blogspot.in)