The yogi, whose mind is always united to the reality behind all that is seen in this universe, no longer says, “I am this person,” “I am not this person”, and other comments about his personality. These notions are indeed special imaginations of the mind. Knowing for sure that everything indeed is the atman or the self, he becomes silent.

For the yogi whose mind has become totally serene, there is neither restlessness nor concentration. There is neither a state of knowing too much nor of ignorance. There is neither joy nor sorrow too.

Whether he may be the king of his own country or taking to a life of begging for alms, whether he goes through gains or loss, whether he is surrounded by people or in the solitude of a forest, the yogi who has attained to his natural state of being free of any thought constructions and imaginations, there is no special feeling to what he does.

For the yogi, where is a sense of righteousness, where is desire, where is wealth or where is the discrimination between the permanent and the impermanent? He is free of all dualities in existence and hence there is nothing like, “This has been done,” and “This has not been done.”

For the yogi who is a liberated soul even as he is living in this world, nothing in fact remains to be done. He lives life according to what destiny spreads before him as a result of actions from the past.

For the yogi who has transcended the frontiers of all desires and affirmations of the mind, where is delusion, where is this world of names and forms, where is meditation upon the essence of the world or where is liberation? His mind has become so rested and

relaxed having given up its limited fixations.

The yogi, by whom this world is seen, always looks into the reality or the source of it all. The source of this world is very much our own source… the source that makes us digest and assimilate our food is the source that supports the tree to draw water from the soil and takes it to the top most tip of the leaf.

For the one by whom this supreme truth of it all is seen, he knows and has only this thought that he is himself that essence. However, for the one who has dissolved into this truth and sees no difference, what is there to think or not to think? As long as a big block of ice is floating in water, it has some reason to meditate that it is in essence water only. However, when the sun shines bright and the ice block melts and becomes one with the water, where is the duality to meditate upon its original essence?

