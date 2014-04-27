Yogi Ashwini, the Guiding Light of Dhyan Ashram, is the creator of Sanatan Kriya, working tirelessly to revive the ancient Vedic sciences. He recently took Vanaprastha. Excerpts from an interview:

How did you become a seeker?

The life, for an ordinary person who is not in yog, is limited to ‘his’ family, ‘his’ friend circle, ‘his’ job, ‘his’ share of joys and sorrows… so was mine. Someone in the family had cancer and like any ordinary person, I set out to find a cure. I met many masters, experts, therapists and healers from across the world and emptied my pockets. The person died, but my search continued, this time to find yog. It led me to my guru. The guru through the dual process of kaya-sthiram and tatva-gyan, followed by shakti-path, opens the unutilised centres of the brain and secrets of creation are revealed to you—you become a gyani.

How difficult was it for you to stay focused on this path and experience the ultimate truth?

Yog is not easy, yet it is very easy. All it requires is ‘ek tatva nirantar abhyas’—single-pointed focus. If someone like me can do yog, then anyone can. When you take the path of yog, you just cannot lie, satya being the first yam of Ashtang Yog. Finding the right shishya is another problem. After reaching a particular level, all fail, being unable to take the heat of yog. I do not have a single such shishya (though a few are getting close) and to complete my karma as a Guru, I need to transfer this energy to someone or something. Yog is not a hobby class, it is the ultimate subject of which everything is a part. It is not a one-hour exercise routine you follow everyday, you are in yog 24x7—when you sleep, eat or watch television. Faith is foremost. Even a single doubt is enough to keep you off the path. Make time to find a guru and when you do, do not make the mistake of doubting him or her or your path.

After Vanaprastha, comes Sanyas. What are your next plans?

You do not plan sanyas. Vanaprastha is a natural follow-through of finding a guru. Sanyas is its consequence. Yoga is about being one with nature and behaving naturally; what happens naturally should be done. When the higher senses and forces are revealed, the desire to go beyond the five senses sets in.

What are your final thoughts and advice?

My thoughts have been condensed in the book Thoughts for the Adept Part I. I designed the Sanatan Kriya 16 years back, and it took me eight years to understand its nuances myself. It works in stages; first comes the experience of your body and the five elements, then the various chakras through which it is controlled and finally the experience of neel bindu, the seat of soul. Once you are able to connect with it by dhyan, then all diseases and physical problems disappear as you come in touch with reality, which is unaffected by the dynamics of the physical world. Yog is a subject of experience; you have to go through the experience of various dimensions, chakras, nadis and lokas mentioned in the book, to be able to relate to me at this stage. Yog is impossible without a guru; one who practices what he speaks, who has the capacity to transfer the experience to you, and does not charge a fee. Only such a guru can release you from the bondages of maya, which is the ultimate purpose of yog. To find a guru, start improving your karma—do service and charity and the guru will automatically come to you.

