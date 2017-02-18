Breathe out anxiety and be with silence

Sharanya Chaitanya By

Relaxation does not happen naturally. It is a daily practice. When the body is completely relaxed, it is like a good child that can take care of his/her homework and other duties. The mind can relax its focus on the body, and spend time on higher and more intelligent pursuits.

How to relax and rejuvenate ourselves in this fast world of stress, tension and anxiety? Sitting comfortably in a quiet corner of your home, preferably in the morning or as soon as you wake up—take 15 minutes of your 24-hour day exclusively for yourself. This is not asking for too much time, isn’t it?

Though you do not necessarily need to have a bath to do this, ensure your face, hands and feet are washed and mouth feels fresh. This practice may be done for a continuous period of either 21 days or 48 days, preferably in the same seat in a neat and comfortable space at home. You may choose to keep that space locked, too, if it is possible, to avoid disturbance.

Sit down comfortably on a mat on the floor or a cushion or chair. Ensure your back is erect. Take a deep breath and exhale completely. When you breathe in, visualise yourself taking in all auspiciousness and understand you are throwing out all the negativities within. You may do this for seven, 18 or 21 times.

Visualise yourself that you are on a magic mat that is now transported high amidst the clouds. You can think you are in the protective embrace of your favourite God or a favourite goal in life, such as success, happiness, well-being or joy. In the safety of your magic mat, you are transported to the seventh heaven of delight. Experience the protectiveness and nourishment of your surroundings in your heaven out there.

When you are relaxed, your thoughts begin to surface in your conscious mind. Watch them as if you are the chief guest in a sporting event happening there. All thoughts are in different uniforms with a matching sash. The leader of the team is aiming the flag towards you and all eyes are on you and you take the salute. You are not interested in any particular thought. Your job is just to acknowledge their presence with a salute and a smile—a mark of love and respect.

a smile—a mark of love

and respect.

If, in the march-past, which ought to be impeccable owing to practice, there may be the slouching, lazy and curvy ones who do not fit into the team. They are all your negative thoughts. Ignore them. Refuse to acknowledge their presence. This, too, shall pass away.

Focus on the best and the brightest, the thoughts that are in such neat rows, with impeccably neat uniforms, a smile on their faces revealing their cheerful heart. Pay attention to them. Be grateful for the whole march-past of thoughts.

The show is over and you are back in your seat in your private space at home. Relax and be with that silence and tranquillity that is beyond space, time and causation.

