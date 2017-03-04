Desire is right when in tune with dharma

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

In life there are two possibilities for expression—one is to entertain desires and fulfil them one after another and the other is to withdraw from all desires. Ideally in withdrawal from expression is all joy. However, it is not a mainstream possibility. For the masses of people, entertaining genuine desires and working towards their fulfilment is a good guideline for life mentioned in the Shastras.

Shastras are just guidelines for life. They are like the user manual that comes with a product. The biggest product we have come in with to this world is the body. It has many applications to it—physical, vital, emotional, intellectual and expression of bliss. How our energy gets spent in pursuit of desires is one of the main topics the Shastras address. However, if the desire is for a good cause, to serve a large number of people, not contrary to the goodness of existence, then I myself am manifesting as such a desire, says Bhagavan Sri Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita.

So if there are such desires within us, how to fulfil them without suppressing them or ignoring them? Remember the desire is right only when it is in tune with Dharma. You can take up one of those desires and give it a period of 48 days. Prepare a vision board. To check if a desire is genuine, this guideline will help. If I get a thought once, it is a dream; if I get a thought twice, it is a desire and if I get a thought several times over, then it is a goal that I need to achieve—translated from the words of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Take up only one desire and on a plain sheet of paper, stick images of yourself surrounded by the object of your desire. Stick the image of God or a person that you hold close to your heart. This will ensure that your desire will be kept genuine and pure. You can even add more sheets of the same theme and prepare your own desire file.

It is a very fulfilling exercise by itself as it lets you spend time with the object of your desire and keeps you already happy, as if you have achieved it.

Now that your file is ready, open it every morning, the first thing after you have said your morning prayers or meditated. You can look at it one last time before going to bed at night, followed by night prayer or meditation. Meditation and prayer should be the first and last activity for the day. Then our desires are in safe hands.

Pursue only one such desire for 48 days and see it fulfilled. Most importantly, even if there are signs for the fulfilment of the desire, do not stop the whole process. Complete it. This will keep in check the quantity of desires that spring up and you can be observant of the quality of the desire too.



