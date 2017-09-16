Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Tools of gods and cosmos

The moment we utter the word “divine”, most people will look up, because the divine is supposed to be up. But in human perception, there is no way to know which is up.

Published: 16th September 2017 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2017 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose

The moment we utter the word “divine”, most people will look up, because the divine is supposed to be up. But in human perception, there is no way to know which is up. You are sitting on a round planet and you are not on the North Pole, you are at a certain latitude. And the planet is spinning. If you look up, invariably you will look up in the wrong direction. Does someone know which is up or down in this cosmos? Is it marked somewhere?

In the very nature of things, you cannot know which is up and down. For convenience, in our daily lives, we may set one direction as up and another as down, but when we talk about the divine, if we talk about “up,” we will only multiply illusions within our minds.

What is this “divine” anyway? In Indian culture, we do not believe in a god somewhere. We learned the technologies of god-making. We created over 33 million gods and goddesses. These were tools to give you access to something beyond the limitations of your own senses. There are many incredible examples of this. One example you would definitely have heard of is Ramanujam, the mathematician.

Over a century ago, Ramanujam poured out Mathematics, a lot of which no one could decipher. It was only many decades after his work that people realised that some of these formulas were actually describing black holes—and they were written when there was no concept of black holes. People asked him, “Where are you getting this from?” He said it was from his Devi Namagiri, “It’s my Devi! Mathematics just flows out of me. I don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Every deity that we created is a tool to access a certain dimension of the cosmos. Looking at phenomenal aspects of nature, to empower ourselves to access each one of them, we created these tools. Do not underestimate the power of a tool. For example, let’s say I give you a plumbing job for three days. No spanners, wrench, nothing—but you can use your teeth and fingers. Three days later, when half your teeth are gone and your fingers are ripped apart, if I give you a spanner, you will worship the spanner. As human beings, it is only because we can use tools that we are the most dominant life on this planet right now.

Tools can either be objective or subjective in nature. We created subjective tools—energy forms with which we can have a very profound relationship. This culture has seen the phenomenal technology of making the entire geography of the land into a divine process.

The 54 Devisthalas, the Pancha Bhutasthalas, and the Jyotirlingas were an effort to consecrate the entire geography so that people can benefit from the process whether they know about it or not. But slowly, over a period of time, people think they just have to believe these things.

This is not about belief. With belief you will not know the true power of what it is. You do not have to believe all this; you must learn to access them. If you have access, there is tremendous benefit and limitless possibilities open up. Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
divine cosmos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp