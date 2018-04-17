KOCHI: Acting knows no barriers. An honest access into one's body and mind are the only requirements to express what is visualised in the mind, says actor Hima Shankar, who joined hands with her team of friends to start the series workshop 'ARDHA'. They believe that all forms of art aim at opening one's creative eye, to explore this unique 'space' present within each one of us.

This workshop, which revolves around the idea “half us and half you” to complete ARDHA -the space, is from April 13 to May 25.

There are three workshops catering to different age groups. 'Morning TEA', which is led by Hima is aimed at Transformation, Evolution and Attention through movements and silence. This stress-bursting and relaxation programme is aimed for 17-70-year-olds.

The second workshop, 'Evening TIDE' is an intensive actor-preparation programme, also led by Hima, targets “the actor in you”. TIDE or Theatre In Deep Emotions explores one's mental, physical and vocal areas, and ensures a complete journey through your emotions. Both Morning TEA and Evening TIDE, are planned for the convenience of working people.

As for children, there is a workshop series 'Finding Pucochi' (an imaginary character). It allows the children to go on an adventurous journey to find their own 'Pucochi' through four connected workshops. This series, which includes Story Telling and Visualisation, Crafty Eyes, Pumpkin Face and Colour Splash will be conducted in two batches for the age groups of 7-11 and 12-17, with an intake of not more than twenty students per batch. The 'Pucochi' that each child finds will be revealed only on the final day, May 25, with a performance and interactive discussion to trace the child's development.