An emissary was sent to talk to the Devi and convince her to come into the possession of Shumbha and Nishumbha. The goddess pronounced her price. She said they were free to come for a fight with her, conquer her and take her with them.

The message was conveyed to the kings and they called on Dhumralochana—the leader, in great anger. They commanded him to drag the goddess by her hair and bring her to the court. They also warned him. If anyone tried to help her, be it a god, a yaksha or a gandharva, he/she must be instantly killed.

The sage who is narrating the story to the king said that Dhumralochana went with an asura army of 60,000. Positioning himself before the Devi, he said, “O woman! Get ready to go and fall at the feet of Shumbha and Nishumbha willingly. If you fail to do that, risk yourself being dragged by the beautiful tresses that flow from your head.”

These words of the Devi have empowered and continued to empower every woman in the country. In the face of insolence, this is the message she gave. The Devi spoke softly, concealing her own power. “If you take me there by force, what is it that I can possibly do?” With her smartness and sweet speech hiding all the insolence within, she made Dhumralochana approach her in close quarters. Ambika stood up, spine erect and softly chanted the mantra ‘Hum’. That was a weapon enough to instantly burn Dhumralochana to ashes.

Ambika focused on the army and threw her sharp weapons at them. Whenever the goddess charges, her mount the lion too gets fully involved. He did half the work of devouring the asuras, kicking with his hind legs sometimes, clawing into them or even biting off their limbs and drinking straight out of them to his total satisfaction.

The entire army was soon wiped out. A message was conveyed to Shumbha and Nishumbha about the victory of the goddess. Enraged by this, Shumbha sent the twins Chanda and Munda. The orders they got from the king was to take a whole consignment with him, attack the goddess, drag her to his court either by her hair or bring her bound. They did not forget the lion. Kill him too, was the king’s order.

Chanda and Munda set out with four aspects of a full-fledged army, completely armed. They approached the goddess and foolishly thought that she was easy to capture. They went close and even started throwing weapons and shooting arrows at her.

This time around, Ambika did not greet them with a smile. She got angry and knitted her eyebrows.

From her forehead, something very dark came out. Who is that being and what did she do?

