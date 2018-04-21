Erroneous perception caused by avidya makes us think that something is there, when it is not there. There is only a stone post along the forest path. When we walk alone, we imagine it is a ghost. If imagination runs wild, it becomes bhranti darshana or imaginary visions. A common example of this we may encounter in our daily life is, we may hear our phone or the door bell ringing and run to take it or open the door. After all the exhaustion, we discover that the phone didn’t ring at all and there was really no one at the door. Pure imagination made us act like this.

Avidya leads to samsara or restlessness of mind. A fast pace of change in our thoughts, feelings and experiences is called samsara. This is akin to a dream, says

Sri Adi Sankaracharya whose birthday was recently celebrated. This samsara is caused by our likes and dislikes. It is a series of changes—as if caught in a wheel. At the level of existence, it is a small wheel of our days, weeks, months and years. At a cosmic level, it is an imaginary wheel of birth and death.

Having realised our existence of the living now, it is important to take the necessary decisions to step out of the wheel and watch the fun rather than being caught in it and spinning forever.

Just as a dream appears so real while we are going through it, this samsara or the changing situations, people and objects are also very real when we go through it. When we wake up from the dream, we realise how funny it was for all the fear, suffering, fighting, ecstasy, fun, joy or any experience that we went through in the dream. It did not happen at all in the first place.

If someone were to come into our dream and tell us how foolish it is to believe all this is true, we would only shut that person up saying they can’t empathise with our suffering or they are jealous of our fun and thrill!

Next time you go to sleep, keep a notebook and pencil by your bedside. When you have a dream, remember to jot it down. Wake up in the morning to see the contents if they are legible. Soon you will begin to discover the patterns and messages conveyed through the dream.

Observe your emotions and reactions in your waking state. Angry? Excited? Vengeful? Hateful? Peaceful? Joyous? You will see the pattern of change that helps to transcend emotions. Applying your intellect, meditate on any uplifting object you may have seen in your dream—it can be a god, a guru, a mountain side. Holding on to it takes the mind into meditation.