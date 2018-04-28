Climbing the peak of spirituality

Shri Shri Nimishananda By

Today, all of us know that a CV (curriculum vitae) is essential to apply for a job. We state our skills, talents, qualification, experiences and known references in the document. Similarly, we as seekers unknowingly go on building credentials to our CV as ‘potential spiritual sadhakas’.

Some of the crucial factors that count to build credentials of a sadhaka to attain the post of enlightenment are:

* Tutelage of a Guru or enlightened master

* Scriptural knowledge

* Sadhana

* Mystical experiences of the sadhaka

* Yatras undertaken by the sadhaka

* Meditation

* Seva

Among all of the above, it is the mystical experiences that act as a catalyst to prompt us as a seeker to get an inner view of our consciousness. They fill us with confidence that we are moving in the right direction and going closer to the experience of merging with our own consciousness and attain the state of enlightenment.

But, for us to get mystical experiences, we need the blessings and guidance of the Guru. A Guru guides and oversees the spiritual progress of a disciple just like a satellite is remotely observed and guided from the master control facility on earth. The Guru infuses the important spiritual programmes inherited from the scriptures into the disciple’s heart and mind through satsanghs and sadhana techniques. The Guru further gives opportunities of tuning to different vibrational energy frequencies of divine forms by undertaking spiritual journeys with the disciples.

During pilgrimage when a sadhaka or disciple of the Guru is able to see much more than an idol in the temple, and feel waves of peace and bliss during a yatra, he starts adding many qualifying points to his credit.

With consistent sadhana (spiritual practice) and dhyana (meditation), the sadhaka goes deeper within his self as his mind attains stillness. He gains access to vishwa chaitanya—universal consciousness—and a secure ‘intranet connection’ gets established between his consciousness and the universal consciousness. Most of us are familiar with an internet connection which is to connect to the outer world and an open network. However, intranet connection is established to connect to our inner world. It is a closed group network to connect to higher frequencies within us. Special access grant is provided only to those qualified with all the seven factors being listed in their CV.

Seva, which is the seventh factor, is equally important to have continued mystical experiences. The already enlightened beings say that without seva, a sadhaka cannot combat his own ego. It helps a sadhaka to be grounded, balanced and humbled each time he undergoes mystical experiences. Without this, a mystical experience can fuel the ego of a sadhaka and wean him away from attaining the exhilarating state of enlightenment.

The state of enlightenment is to bask in the light of awareness (jagratha avastha) and have continuous mystical experiences (anubhooti), and be firmly bonded with the soul consciousness (chit shakti). This state in spiritual parlance is known as the state of Sat-Chit-Ananda, which is Truth-Consciousness and Bliss.

