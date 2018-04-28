Home Life Style Spirituality

Is what we see truly real?

You are taking a walk along the beach with a little girl, who looks at the beauty of the beach with amazement and wonder.

Published: 28th April 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

You are taking a walk along the beach with a little girl, who looks at the beauty of the beach with amazement and wonder. The summer sun has begun to shine on the light brown sand. You continue to walk, but the child stops every now and then to pick something that is shining. She thinks it is a piece of silver and runs after it. She goes near it to pick it up, realising that it is a white piece of shining shell.
Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Atma Bodha quotes this very common example of Vedanta to express a very enchanting misconception we live with. Jagat means the world.

It has just three things in various permutations and combinations. It has objects or rather thoughts that happen in our mind which are impressions of the objects seen outside. It has people who move about or sit quietly. It has situations which are nothing but a combination of objects and people, and the resultant feelings that they evoke in us.

All this is in a flux and is in a constant state of motion and change. A thought that existed a second ago in our mind is now gone. An object we were thinking about has now been replaced by another object. Even in the world outside, in what was an empty and unkempt piece of land, there is now a house. After a few years, that house is demolished and there is a bakery. In a few years’ time, someone has bought that place and started a hotel. The hotel too closes in course of time and it has become a shopping mall.

Even if many of these objects are apparently unchanging, the person who is witnessing that keeps changing. Finally, that person has passed on. Whether it is in the objective world outside or the subjective world within, change alone is constant.

Just like that shell which seemed so much like silver even as we were looking at it, the world seems to be so real and permanent when we are experiencing it. As long as this world appears real to us, we are never going to know the substratum on which happen our experiences, which is the Brahman. This Brahman is the basis for anything that exists—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual.

So long as we are engrossed in the drama going on between the images of the screen, we are never going to realise that the one white sheet of film is the substratum on which all these images and videos are being projected. The image may be that of a famous actor, a dancer, a comedian, a fire breaking out or a water fall. None of it will either wet the screen, burn it, make it bright or dull. The screen remains as it is, unchanging and pristine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
beach walk Adi Sankaracharya
More from this section

Climbing the peak of spirituality

Devotion and prayer

Rama and Lakshmana Slay the mighty tataka

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018