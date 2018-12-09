Sound of diamonds

Yogi Ashwini By

It is said that stones, especially diamonds, should not be worn just like that. Do you know why? Whenever there is a problem in the house, the first thing that happens is diamonds are sold off. Take any war in history. When the plunderers come, the first thing they do is loot the diamonds. So many murders, so many fights, so many deceits and treacheries have been committed for diamonds. A diamond has seen all that. And how is a diamond made? It is made from coal, which is nothing but dead remains of bodies that lived billions of years ago.

When a person dies, the body is either buried or cremated and whatever is left of the body starts getting deposited little by little inside the earth. Under extreme conditions of temperature and pressure over a period of lakhs of years, it gets converted into coal which again under pressure gets transformed into a diamond. Think of all the emotions that are packed inside that diamond. All these emotions are carried by the cells when the body is alive, then the body perishes—the pain of leaving the body, too, getting stored in the cells. After years, these cells become a diamond and go to someone’s house.

Then when there is trouble in that person’s house, the diamond is re-sold adding to itself the pains and troubles of that house. Next it reaches someone else who is happy to have another diamond in his collection. The diamonds in his house attract jealousy and envy of others. A person who has too many diamonds is actually someone who has forcibly kept the share of others with himself through fraud, lies, cheating etc. What happens to such a person?

In olden times, invaders would come inside the houses and take away children, women and diamonds. And wherever they took these diamonds, they did not last there for long because all of these were nomadic tribes that kept fighting among each other and looting and killing the other for wealth and power. So a diamond has seen and collected all those heavy emotions for years.

When you have time and if you have diamonds at home put them against your ear and hear the sound they make. You will be surprised at what you hear. Those sounds will scare you. You will not want to wear diamonds again in your life. The sparkle of a diamond is the sparkle of extreme energy or force. The diamond is in fact related to the sun. The energy of the sun causes carbon formation. So in effect the diamond is formed from the sun.

Till the time you are not in harmony with the sun’s rhythm, you should not even touch a diamond. A perfect example is the exquisite Kohinoor. Whoever has worn that diamond has faced destruction. This is the reason why the British monarchs never wear it. Regent Diamond, Sancy Diamond, Black Orlov Diamond and the Delhi Purple Sapphire share a similar story.

To wear a diamond it is important to be in rhythm with the sun. Also, the diamond must be tested for its sound—the sound should not be same as the one that comes from ordinary diamonds. A jeweller cannot tell about a diamond, a guru can.