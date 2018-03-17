Planet Earth has been in existence for hundreds of thousands of years, so have been human beings. The soul takes 84 lakh births in various bodies of various kinds and dimensions and finally, the human birth is attained. The soul’s dual purpose is to experience the various kinds of pains and pleasures in the world and go beyond the cycle of birth and death. The human birth is coveted and a rare birth as it is the only birth which entitles you to higher dimensions. All other births are automatic. Karma plays a role only in human birth.

When a baby is born, its aura is of a very light pink shade, signifying a high level of purity (entitlement and closeness to the divine). When the baby ties itself in karma or the first chosen action, it is a pleasure which he/she experiences, which results in pain in the future—the law of karma which all major religions talk about.

Slowly contamination enters the baby as he/she grows up. Pleasures become more, different and intense. The body, which is actually a machine, gets clogged, the nadis (energy channels) get blocked and God

is forgotten.

It is a dangerous scenario as in muddy water, one loses clarity. The pleasures and pains become that muddy water for the soul and it loses clarity about the purpose of its birth. With the passage of time, the water gets muddier as pains and pleasures increase in life, God becomes only an intellectual subject which no one believes in because the higher senses, which perceive divinity, are dulled—an inherent trait of ‘Kaliyug’.

So when the time comes to leave the body, it is pitch darkness for the soul and it goes into lower dimensions which are pitch dark and highly traumatic. We may call them hell or nark or dozakh. Hells and lower births are then experienced to clear this muddy water and again the human birth happens.

Healing Systems of the World

Various parts of the world have, down the ages, practised various kinds of healing techniques in an attempt to remove the mud so that this human journey is beautiful and there is clarity on the next birth. Some of these techniques are wicca (witchcraft), shamanism (using nature), Ayurveda (use of herbs), ashtang yog (use of postures), shatkarmas (cleansing techniques), Anglican pillar of white light healing, drums which come from African jungles, occult, tantra, various forms of martial arts, the psychic surgery, clairvoyance, chromotherapy (sthool and sukshma), mantras, chakral healing, aromatherapy, ancient Chinese healing technique (yin & yang) and last of all, the modern medicine.

Of all of the above, the modern medicine only targets the body and is very limited in scope and effect. Its offshoot—hypnotherapy—poorly supplements it.

I spent 30 years of my life studying various aspects of life from all over the world. At Dhyan Foundation, we will be holding the first ‘All India Dhyan Foundation Conclave on Healing Systems of the World’ in Delhi from March 30 to April 1. It will deal with all this and much more.

Part of the pre-event is a detox session which will be personally taken by Yogi Ashwini over

four days and three nights. It will cleanse the body and the soul—basically clear the muddy water. Techniques from all the above-mentioned sciences would be part of detox. The next two nights and three days would be an intense discussion on all healing systems of the world by Yogiji and experts from other fields.

The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Foundation.