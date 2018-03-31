Today let us understand that we all have a spiritual space within our soul. This space is filled with a mass of divine vibrations. It is the abode of heightened awareness. From this space, every seeker triggers the spiritual quest in his life by tapping his consciousness. The enlightened beings say that this is the space where God’s energy reverberates as grace.

When we do sadhana and correspond with God, God responds to us in this space itself. The process of enlightenment starts from this vibrational zone. Rishis of Santana dharma call this space “OM”, Christians call it “Amen” and in Islam it is called “Ameen”.

All mystical experiences begin here. God shows His presence in our life through these mystical experiences. It prepares us with awareness to reach our final destination of enlightenment or realisation. The more we attend satsanghs, sing bhajans, meditate, focus on our breath, the more this space expands. Japa, manana—contemplation—increase the awareness levels in us and we energise our entire being.

As we go on expanding our sacred space, the mystical experiences increase through our direct interaction with God. The only major block that prevents us from enjoying the vibrations and energy of this space is our ego. Ego constricts our thinking and restricts grace from flowing into our lives.

Focused sadhana helps us to wipe away our ego and prevents its devastating impact on our blossoming towards enlightenment. Ego weighs us down to thinking of using our lower mind with chris cross of emotions and duality.

Awareness on our breath, regular practice of meditation, helps us to enter and live in our divine world without being victimised to other’s egostic attitude. It helps us function with the higher mind, filled with self-belief, love, faith and also encourages us to possess a conscious approach to life.

These are divine tendencies which vibrate at a very high vibrational frequency. It charges our inner space and expands it to infinite boundaries beyond our imagination or comprehension. In this space all 33,000 crore divine forms of energy—from our Kula Devata (Family Deity), to Ishta Devata (Personal god)—shower their grace on us and empower us to attain self-realisation.

For this, we must consciously tune ourselves to come out of circumstantial thoughts. This is because circumstantial thoughts create disturbance in our breath and thereby affect our state of mind. We must travel unidirectional in our mind, speech and actions and only head towards our sacred space. Then, we attain a state of sthitha-prajnatva—a state of mental equipoise.

Our breath will also flow in equilibrium spreading harmony in all aspects of our life. In this mode we breathe atleast 800 times consciously. Our breath spreads evenly to all parts of our body and heals us. We gain physical strength, mental stamina and efficiency. We grasp nuances and life situations from God’s point of view. From being ego-based, we become energy-based.

We become deeply rooted to our sacred space just like a banyan tree that is deeply rooted to the ground and spread divine grace far and wide like the vast branches of the banyan tree itself. The sacred space that started from a little space in and around our soul expands to the entire cosmos itself that provides shelter and protection to many suffering souls.

