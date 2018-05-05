11 Life Lessons from the Bhagvad Gita

The New Indian Express By

■ Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.

■ You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. Keep working and don’t expect anything in return.

■ Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant. Therefore being proud of your wealth is a sign of immaturity.

■ The soul is neither born, and nor does it die. We can achieve nothing if fear is instilled within us. Fear kills ambition, dreams and even the chance of progress.

■ You came empty handed, and you will leave empty handed. We don’t possess things—things start possessing us.

■ Lust, anger and greed are the three gates to self-destructive hell. These will never let you be satisfied.

■ Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is. You are what you think you are.

■ When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place.

■ There is neither this world, nor the world beyond. Nor happiness for the one who doubts. Doubts create misunderstandings.

■ We’re kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal. Don’t settle for less, strive hard for bigger goals.

■ A person can rise through the efforts of his own mind; or draw himself down. Each person is his own friend or enemy. You’re your own best friend, believe in yourself.