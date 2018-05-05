The Rakshasa comes to claim Puloma

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

Kulapati Shaunaka had heard the story of Janamejaya’s father, Parikshit, who had died after being bitten by the poisonous snake Takshaka. Uttanka—whose work was to fulfil his Guru’s wife’s command—was also once delayed and obstructed by Takshaka. So, here was a case of two enemies of Takshaka getting together.

Shaunaka, the dean of the Vedic academic institution of the past, was listening to these stories from Sauti—the son of Lomaharshana who had studied the great Puranas or stories with noble truths conveyed in them.Along with the other rishis in his forest academy, having completed the fire rituals for the day, he wanted to know the story of the race of Bhrigu. The sage Bhrigu’s father was none other than the creator Brahma, at the time of a great Varuna yagna. Bhrigu had a son called Chyavana. The Bhrigu race is also the same as that of the sage Shaunaka’s, and hence the question.

Chyavana’s grandson was Ruru and Ruru’s son was Shaunaka’s grandfather. This person was a great ascetic, very popular, learned, and a knower of reality. He spoke the truth always and lived a life of moderation in food and entertainment. Shaunaka goes back on the lineage and asks Sauti, why Bhrigu’s son was called Chyavana. The story went on a flashback again. Bhrigu’s wife was Puloma who was then carrying the baby. When the sage father had left the hermitage for his morning bath and prayers, a rakshasa came to his hermitage.

While he was lost in her beauty, she treated him as a guest and offered him fruits to eat. The history behind this is also the fact that Puloma, Bhrigu’s wife, was engaged to be married to the rakshasa by her father. Later, due to circumstances, he gave her in marriage to the sage Bhrigu.

Enraged by the past loss and emboldened by the absence of her husband in the hermitage, the rakshasa planned to kidnap Bhrigu’s pregnant wife. There was a sacrificial fire ablaze in the sage’s house. The rakshasa asked the fire deity Agni: “This lady was betrothed to me. Tell me honestly, doesn’t she belong to me?” Agni was in a difficult situation. He did not want to speak plainly as he was afraid of speaking untruth and would also be subject to Bhrigu’s curse.

He said, “Yes, she was engaged to you, but not given in marriage to you according to Vedic rites in my presence! Only the sage Bhrigu married her according to the appropriate rituals as her father gave her to him and not to you.” Agni said that this was all he would say and he was not interested in speaking lies as it was not a quality that was appreciated at any time in the world.The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com

