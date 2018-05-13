Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Nature responds to a just king’s rule and yields its best

During Yudhishtira’s rule, the rains poured that much of water which was needed, cows yielded rich milk, the oceans, rivers, mountains and earth yielded all their wealth.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

After hearing the story of Bhisma’s departure from the earth in the full presence of Sri Krishna, Shaunaka the sage who was listening to the story from the Suta, the story teller, along with his disciples, asked him: “What did Yudhishtira do, after vanquishing the felons in the form of cousins? He was not interested in any kind of pleasures for himself. How did he rule the kingdom?”

Yudhishtira had just listened to the teachings of Bhishma on  how to rule the kingdom with good conduct. He had the guidance and protection of Sri Krishna, and all his younger brothers were devoted to him. During Yudhishtira’s rule, the rains poured that much of water which was needed, cows yielded rich milk, the oceans, rivers, mountains and earth yielded all their wealth. The description of Hastinapura goes to say that how nature responds to the rule of a just king and yields its best.

It was time for Krishna, their dear friend and guide, to leave for Dwaraka. It was a heart-breaking parting for the Pandavas, Draupadi and Kunti. They had the privilege of Satsanga with Sri Krishna, with the power of which they had freed themselves from the evil association with Duryodhana and the other Kauravas.

Women controlled their crying as it was not a good omen to shed tears when somebody was leaving. Many got up the terraces and balconies to have a better view of Krishna. Arjuna, his dear friend, held an ornate white umbrella. All high-sounding musical instruments, drums, tabors and horns were played to announce the departure. Satyaki and Uddhava held the white fly whisks to fan Krishna. The Brahmanas spelt out their chants of blessing, addressed to the universal self as well as the individual deity in the person of Krishna.

The womenfolk of the palace broke out into singing paeans praising Krishna and significantly they spoke of him as the supreme lord of the whole universe. Sri Krishna acknowledged their chants of praise with his enchanting smile as he moved past. Yudhishtira provided with four wings of his army—elephants, cavalry, infantry and chariots—out of love and respect, and considering possibility of attacks by enemies. He proceeded towards Dwaraka through the territories of Kuru Jangala, Panchala and Surasena. Wherever he passed by, people gave a warm reception. Come dusk and Sri Krishna alighted from his chariot and went to a lake nearby to chant his evening prayers.

Sri Krishna soon reached Dwaraka and took out his conch Pancha Janya and blew it loudly to attract his family and friends who had missed him for a long time that he was away. The whole of Dwaraka gathered forth to meet Sri Krishna and broke into beautiful chants of praise welcoming their lord.
The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com
www.sharanyachaitanya.blogspot.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Restoring dharma often needs surgical operation

Be an optimistic believer

One life shows up as different beings

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate