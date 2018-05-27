Home Lifestyle Spirituality

The various mudras of the Buddha

Dharmachakra Mudra
It is also called as the gesture of ‘Teaching of the Wheel of Dharma’ that describes one of the most important moments in the Buddha’s life as he performed the Dharmachakra mudra in his first sermon in Sarnath after he attained enlightenment. It is performed with the help of both the hands which are held against the chest, the left facing inward, covering the right facing outward.

Dhyan Mudra
It is also known as Samadhi or Yoga Mudra. It is performed with the help of two hands, which are placed on the lap and place the right hand on the left hand with stretched fingers (thumbs facing upwards and other fingers of both the hand resting on each other.) This is the characteristic gesture of Buddha Shakyamuni, Dhyani Buddha Amitabh and the Medicine Buddha.

Bhumisparsa Mudra
This gesture is also known as ‘touching the Earth’, which represents the moment of the Buddha’s awakening as he claims the earth as the witness of his enlightenment. It is performed with the help of the right hand, which is held above the right knee, reaching toward the ground with the palm inward while touching the lotus throne.

Varada Mudra
This mudra represents the offering, welcome, charity, giving, compassion and sincerity. It is performed with the help of both the hands in which palm of right hand is facing forward and fingers extended and left hand palm placed near omphalos with extended fingers.

Karana Mudra
It signifies the warding off of evil which is performed by raising the index and the little finger, and folding the other fingers. It helps in reducing sickness or negative thoughts.

Vajra Mudra
This gesture denotes the fiery thunderbolt that symbolises the five elements—air, water, fire, earth, and metal. It is performed with the help of right fist and left forefinger, which is placed by enclosing the erect forefinger of the left hand in the right fist with the tip of the right forefinger touching (or curled around) the tip of the left forefinger.

Vitarka Mudra
It signifies the discussion and transmission of the teachings of the Buddha. It is performed by joining the tips of the thumb and the index fingers together while keeping the other fingers straight, which is just like the Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra but in this mudra the thumbs touch the index fingers.

Abhaya Mudra
It is a gesture of fearlessness or blessing that represents the protection, peace, benevolence, and dispelling of fear. It is performed with the help of right hand by raising to shoulder height with bent arm, and the face of palm will be facing outward with fingers upright whereas the left hand hanging down while standing. This gesture is characteristic of Buddha Shakyamuni and Dhyani Buddha Amoghasiddhi.

Uttarabodhi Mudra
This denotes the supreme enlightenment through connecting oneself with divine universal energy. It is performed with the help of both the hands, which are placed at the heart with the index fingers touching and pointing upwards and the remaining fingers intertwined.

Anjali Mudra
It is also called Namaskara Mudra or Hridayanjali Mudra that represents the gesture of greeting, prayer and adoration. It is performed by pressing the palms of the hands together in which the hands are held at the heart chakra with thumbs resting lightly against the sternum.

