Only pain can lead us to him

I meet and interact with seekers from all over the world. Many a time I get to hear that ‘I went to this place to search for God’ or ‘I performed this prayojan to manifest God’ and yet the experience of God evades. It is a common story. So for the benefit of all those and more such people who are wondering why the experience had evaded them, I am penning down this article. Every aspect of Vedic knowledge has to be real for you, you have to understand completely before moving to the next step.

You are limited in the body with your five senses, and they can only perceive something made of five elements. That doesn’t mean you cannot perceive or converse with God. Conversations happen as you form a connection with the Divine. The reason I take spiritual aspirants to the Himalayas is because there are certain places on this earth, such as the Himalayas, which are vortices of energy and conducive to the spiritual growth of an aspirant. The experience of God, however, lies within.

The question you need to ask yourself is: Why should the Divine reveal to you? Take a look at history. When British came to India, it was supposed to be militarily very strong. Yet the British were able to conquer India. Not just India, even Africa and most of Europe were under the British crown. How were they able to do this? Why were the Germans or the French not able to do it? Or take a look at the Mughals. Babur with such a small army was able to conquer this huge country. And merely 60-70 years after that, in the reign of Akbar, the same empire started falling apart. There is a word in Sanskrit called ‘sangharsh’. The best translation for it in the English language would be perseverance, against all odds.

Mughals under Babur did sangharsh. They bore immense pain, stayed hungry for days, traversed difficult terrains and environments, shed a lot of blood, and directed that pain to conquer this land. The Indian kings could not hold them back. Then after 60-70 years, while the Mughals started indulging in luxuries, the Germans were engaged in criminal activities and the French were busy showing off their style, it was the British who did rigorous sangharsh to establish their rule.

When do you think about any specific part of the body? You think of it when it is in pain. You constantly strive to remove that pain. Each one of you is a part of the Divine. So when you are in pain, the Divine feels that pain and He looks at you. Here, some of you might say, you are forever in pain—your health, your spouse, your children, your job, your life… so then why can you not be close to the Divine? The reason is, that the pain has to be directed towards the Divine.

The sangharsh you do for your business or your family, that is not sangharsh, that is foolishness. Because neither the business nor the family will last, it will leave you, as will your body. Sangharsh is for the Divine. The biggest rishis left everything, took the arduous path and lived in the Himalayas to be in the company of the Divine. To achieve anything, sangharsh is required. And yog is the final frontier. The more pain you take on yourself, the more the voice inside you becomes louder. The rishis were able to converse with gods and give us the shrutis of Vedas, because they took that arduous journey.

