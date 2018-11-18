Dawn of the Siddha Yuga

Shri Shri Nimishananda By

In this Kali Yuga, the dark age of materialism, there are different sub-periods that influence life, set trends and have an impact on our lives. That is why when we hear news of litigations within family members, we hear our elders say that the Dwapara Yuga is going on; when we hear of only robbery, deceit, addiction, etc, we say it is the impact of Kali on us. When we are constantly meeting genuinely good people and are in constant satsangh, we are in Satya Yuga.

However, we are all now blessed with the golden period of Siddha Yuga. This is the time where the negative effect of Kali—the dark age—becomes bare minimum and the effulgence of the siddhas envelopes the entire creation. So we may observe that more and more people take divine shelter under gurus and mahatmas. Ordinary beings are transformed into siddha purushas into our lives and give us a glimpse of their powers by working miracles and giving divine directions to our life. Their effulgence carries with itself the healing energies that can cure all diseases—physical, mental, and material.

The path of the siddhas are beyond our logic, reasoning and analysis. By bowing to them, our energy levels and enthusiasm are boosted to great heights. We gain practical knowledge as we start seeing the results of our efforts—sadhana. Siddha Yuga is the time when we are able to tangentially avoid what fate and destiny throw at us. Our life itself becomes a yagna where we constantly burn our karmas, and ananda emanates as the smoky fragrance in our life.

Before we think about the results, things start happening to us. We feel light, safe, secure and confident about our present and future. Our vibrations get balanced and all our imbalances are set right as we tune ourselves harmoniously with the five elements of nature—the pancha bhootas. Our physical body gets transformed to receive universal energy constantly through our sahasrara chakra as our brain becomes an antenna.

The entire cosmos gets cleansed with the soothing energies of the siddhas. Karmic and dharmic accounts get settled and our suffering ends as wisdom dawns on us to brighten all aspects of our life. We work on the mode of attraction rather than being distracted. All goodness—good people, money, name, fame, peace, help, co-operation—voluntarily come to our doorstep. Even before we think of asking for something, it will becomes ours. That is the effect of Siddha Yuga. It is the age of accomplishment.

