Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Durga, the unified form

In the fight of the Asuras with the Devis, while most of them fought with weapons, Brahmani had to just chant some incantations and sprinkle holy water and that was enough to pulverise them.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Sevak

In the fight of the Asuras with the Devis, while most of them fought with weapons, Brahmani had to just chant some incantations and sprinkle holy water and that was enough to pulverise them. The description of these fights may seem gory, to read, but our traditional literature never shied away from going to the root of a thought and yanking it out of our consciousness. 

The characters in these tales are the innumerable fragrances of past actions that are lodged in our physical frame as vibratory information. They are called vasanas. They propel our desires and the desires produce thoughts. The thoughts produce words and actions. Actions again apply pressure on the vibratory impulses and strengthen them. This is a cycle on auto-repeat, until we become aware of it.

The Gods are the divine vibratory impulses of harmony and order. When they are shown as fighting with weapons and powerful spells, it means that there is a period of time in history when goodness is empowered. It is to show that there will one day be an end to atrocity of any kind. When people terrorise and trouble others and disturb the harmony of society, this story shows that there will be an end to it and it need not come only from men. It can happen through women and even children. With the destruction of Nishumbha, the ninth chapter of the Devi Mahatmyam comes to an end. This is a story not even from our times, but an earlier reign of Manu called the Savarnika Manvantara and is told in the Sri Markandeya Purana. 

The rishi who was narrating this story to the king and the trader said that when Shumbha saw that Nishumbha was killed, he said, “O Durga, be not so insolent, thinking you have achieved this. It is with the support of these goddesses that you have done this.” Devi revealed herself as the one power manifesting through the universe, “Shumbha, I alone exist everywhere in this universe. See all these powers that came from me, merge back into me.” As she said this, all the other goddesses merged into Durga. “You have seen my unified form? Now stand steady and fight,” she challenged. 

The war began and there was a sharp exchange of missiles. Shumbha countered the missiles sent by Ambika. All his missiles were sent to their death by just a laughing sound of “Hum…” that she uttered. Angry that Shumbha was, he sent a barrage of arrows. The fun was too much for Ambika to tolerate and she snapped his bow string with all the arrows. Unable to send arrows, he took his club and she did a beautiful discus throw and smashed it to pieces.

The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com; www.chinmayamission.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp