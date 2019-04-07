Spirituality eliminates blunders

Shri Shri Nimishananda By

Many a time in our life, we sit and ponder over the innumerable blunders we have committed and the many ways in which we have suffered because of it. We think hard about why we were so stupid at that moment. Sometimes, we even make a resolve not to commit those silly mistakes again. Still, we often repeat them.

Why do we repeatedly commit these blunders? One main reason is that we are only concerned and bothered about our materialistic advancement, and not our spiritual advancement. If we learn and seek advancement of the spiritual side of our life, we will gain control over our intellect and other hidden powers inside us which can be used as tools to conquer adversities and obstacles.

Every day we have to make so many decisions. Some of them are minor, whereas others are life-changing ones. We use our mind and intellect to make these decisions. When the intellect is dull and fickle, these decisions lead to failure and disaster. Spiritual advancement gives us a razor-sharp intellect. It strengthens and reinforces our decision-making capacity.

These decisions lead us to greater success. It becomes possible because of spiritual advancement, which is known as awareness of dharma. This is developed through belief in the Creator. Constant belief generates divine vibrations and gets established in us by blending with our soul. In short, we develop the power of discrimination or viveka shakti.

Yajur Veda (Chapter 8, Verse 52) says:

“Rise above material desires

To the heavenly path of spiritual experience,

And behold the light divine

Guiding thee towards eternal joy.”

These golden words clearly express the truth of the fruits of spiritual advancement in life. Tapping the inner potential within us is the key to joyful living. Men of wisdom have told us that when we open up the inner world in us, the outer world also opens up revealing infinite visions and opportunities. The microcosm which is described as the pindanda in the Vedas is now completely connected to the macrocosm which is the Brahmanda. Joy, happiness and success become our second name.

Atharva Veda (Chapter 12, Canto 2, Verse 51) says:

“Those who forsake reverential worship of the creator

And pursue the path of Material gains alone

Invite worry and frustration for themselves.”

Let us not forget these spiritual gems. Let us tap this hidden wealth inside us and lead a life of wonder instead of troubles.

ashram-india@

shrinimishamba.org