Magical powers of reiki meditation

The two-in-one traditional healing system combines the techniques of both meditation and reiki for holistic health

Published: 11th August 2019 01:06 PM

Photo by Ester Marie Doysabas on Unsplash

Holistic health is attained when a high level of life force energy, or prana, is maintained. Traditional healing systems such as yoga, tai chi, reiki and Quantum Touch help the practitioner balance his body and mind. These alterative therapies use meditation as a vital component for treatment at physical, mental and emotional levels.

The two-in-one reiki meditation combines the healing powers of both meditation and reiki. The ancient Japanese spiritual technique makes one feel the universal energy in the body and in its core is the faith that the human body in its natural state can heal any ailment. Regular practice of reiki meditation can help one improve their focus, and generate and raise innate healing abilities which ultimately lead to wellbeing.

In the 1920s, Japanese Buddhist monk Mikao Usui is believed to have devised ‘reiki’, translated ‘spiritually guided life force energy’. Usui, who propounded meditation as an important component in his teachings, also used gassho (hands in prayer position) meditation to channel reiki to the practitioner.

The healing is quicker when one is completely aware and involved through the process that employs techniques and stages such as system cleansing, chakra forces, healing through hands and final thought. According to various studies, anybody can try reiki irrespective of their age and capabilities of mind and body. While no harm has been found in the energy healing technique, practicing under a consultant is advisable.

TAGS
Reiki meditation
