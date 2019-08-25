Feng shui and the art of living

pallav shekhar By

Feng shui is the ancient Chinese art of living in harmony with our surroundings. It includes simple and common-sense practices that make our homes more organised and healthier.

Experts believe that these practices can have profound impact in our daily lives. They have the potential to affect our mood and wellbeing, besides bringing wealth and abundance.

In the core of feng shui lies the harmony between human and nature. Feng (wind) is the air and the field energy, while shui (water) means flow and change.

It harnesses the power of the nature and the energy of the large magnetic field of the universe. The Chinese geomancy deals with the micro materials (air, water and soil) and the macro environment (heaven and earth), which are vital to the humankind’s survival and development.

The mainstream feng shui has a modern and holistic approach while it honours the age-old traditions. However, these spatial laws do not advocate changes to the structure of a home but lets it evolve with the dwellers.

Here are some actionable tips to incorporate feng shui philosophy in our homes and daily lives.

Kick the Clutter

Clear the clutter at home. The Chi (the life force) is akin to the perennially flowing water in a stream, which can only by checked by a dam. Similarly, clutter has a dam-like effect in our space, which stops the Chi from moving freely and blocks the energy.

This results in an energy imbalance: too much energy in one zone and not enough in another.

Fix the Leaky Faucet

Water is a symbol of money energy. So make sure that you are not washing your prosperity down the drain! Look for a leaky faucet or pipe that needs repair. For even a trickle can cause the same things to happen to your wallet or bank accounts.

Clean the Front Door

The Chi energy enters your space through the front door. So a free-moving, clean and visually appealing door holds the key to prosperity.

Also, a clear path to the front door is like inviting abundance home. So ensure that there are no bins, cracked old pots with dead plants, or any other items that block the flow of energy to the front door. Or maybe, it’s the time to give the door a new coat of paint.

Replace Burnt-out Light Bulbs

It’s a no-brainer that we don’t get positive vibes in a place where the light bulb has burnt out or isn’t working. For Chi that loves light, burnt-out bulbs act as an energy repellent. So changing your light bulbs should be a priority in order to keep the financial possibilities bright.

Plant Your Fortune

Plants can foster fortune. Being living things, they help activate positive energy and create a symbol of abundance. Choose any full leafy plant or from jade plants that are the traditional pick for attracting wealth.

Down that Toilet Seat

‘Keep the toilet lid down or money goes down the toilet’ is a common refrain in feng shui. Water is highly attractive to money vibrations; hence, even something like flushing toilet needs your attention. Putting the toilet seat down before flushing is often connected to flow of money.

Clean the Windows

Windows are the eyes of the home. So dirty windows symbolically cloud your vision. If you need a new perspective on a situation in your life, clean your windows. It also helps attract new opportunities back into your life so it’s always a win-win.

Colours Matter

Gold and purple are the colours of wealth and abundance. So it pays to add a small gold figurine to your wealth zone (the farthest left corner from your front door). Purple—the traditional colour of nobility and abundance—can be represented by an amethyst crystal.

Mirror Miracle

Mirrors do reflect your financial picture too. Another water element, these looking glasses are used in feng shui for attracting wealth and prosperity. But bedroom is certainly not their place; they emanate too much energy resulting in poor sleep quality.



Shining Stove

A clean and well-used stove is symbolic of financial stability and prosperity. A dirty stove can invite negative chi to your food, bringing down your personal energy. Use different burners every time you cook to help move the chi around. Cook some healthy food a few times a week, utilising all your stove’s burners.