Contamination Blocks Knowledge

Yogsutras talk at length about cleanliness. Why is it important for a yogic practitioner to stay away from contaminations? Take a look at your neighbourhood: there would be at least 30 families living within the 20-metre radius of your house. This amounts to approximately 150 people. Of these, is there anyone who is happy, including those who stay in your house? All these people have enough to eat, they have clothes to wear, a house to live in, a car to move around, yet they are unhappy. They release their negative emotions into the atmosphere, which stays in the environment and circulates in that area.

Yogi AshwiniWhen you go to a party, you go with the thought of enjoying yourself. In that party, there are about 50 people in your five-metre radius. Of these, can you spot a single person who is satisfied or happy? There are 50 people, all unhappy, and they are releasing their negative emotions in the air around you. When you eat something, you also absorb the ‘taseer’ or inherent nature of that food. The air of each place has its own inherent nature, which leaves its quality in you. In the same way, when you touch someone, that touch leaves a quality inside you.

I do not go within two-ft radius of anyone. If I am in proximity to someone who has a negative thought process, it has an instant effect on me. It is not the person’s fault, but his thought process starts interfering with my thought process. Untouchability in our culture is an outcome of misinterpretation of all this. A guru never discriminated on the basis of caste or position in society, he distinguished on the basis of thought process. Interaction with a person with a negative thought process, no matter what strata of society he/she belonged to, would lead to contamination of the thought process of the guru.

Everything you eat, the air that goes inside you, all that you touch and see has an effect on you and because of that effect the thought process mixes with your thought process. And if anyone’s fluid (oral or sexual) comes in contact with you, then that person’s energy gets absorbed inside you completely. Everything that you consume gives you energy and it also leaves an imprint of its inherent quality. Today we have reached such depths of contamination that even when people go to gurus, it is for artificiality. Hardly anyone asks for that which is shashwat, eternal. All this is finally the product of contamination around you.

Do not forget that every day your life is passing by. One person makes a small mistake and the effect is visible in the behaviour of society as a whole. It is high time that you understood reality and woke up. Otherwise this life too will get over very quickly and you will be left with nothing in your hand. The contamination inside you is increasing every day and it is extremely important to take it out from your body because this contamination covers your seat of intuition, which is your direct connection with your guru, your connection with reality.The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Foundation. www.dhyanfoundation.com