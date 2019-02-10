How the Srimad Bhagvata Came to Us

Parikshit asks Sri Shuka about the origin of the universe and Shuka narrates to him the conversation between the divine sage Narada and the creator Brahma. Brahma narrated the beginnings of the cosmos, the glories of the supreme being that governs this whole universe, the many important avatars of Lord Vishnu to protect the good and establish dharma.

Narada has the divine capacity to reveal the form of the Lord to the sincere devotee. On hearing the conversation between Brahma and Narada, Parikshit, who had been bitten by the poisonous snake Takshaka and was awaiting death in just seven days, asked Shuka what he should do to devote attention to the supreme lord as he had given up all his administrative responsibilities as a king.

Just as the swelling rivers in the month of autumn remove all impurities in the water, the words of the feats of Lord Krishna enter into the hearts of the devotee. Such a person would not leave the feet of Sri Krishna, just as a traveller will not dare to leave his comfortable bed after a rigorous travel to many lands under different weather conditions.

Shuka narrates how Brahma went to Lord Narayana, who was seated on a lotus lying down in the bed of Adi Sesha floating in the milky ocean of abundant prana. Narayana uttered just two letters from out of 25 consonants. The two letters were Ta and Pa. This was indication enough for Brahma to know what to do. Brahma meditated for 1,000 divine years—he engaged himself in severe austerities for 3,60,000 human years. He then had the glorious vision of the lord of all wealth—Narayana. Narayana was very happy with the quiet intelligence and hard tapasya of Brahma. Narayana asked him to ask for a boon.

Lord Narayana showed him his own supreme abode where there were no troubles to be faced at all times. Brahma asked him to bless him with the knowledge of how the animals fought and died in war. Lord Narayana also instilled in Brahma the importance of remaining quiet, giving up the idea that we are the doer of the action.

He narrated his role in the creation of the cosmos.Having narrated everything that he wished to say to Brahma. Narayana took away his form. The Bhagavata was taught to Brahma by Sri Hari, and Brahma taught his son Narada. Narada taught Vyasa and he to his son Shuka and here was Shuka imparting the same knowledge to Parikshit. This is the lineage through which the precious Srimad Bhagavata has come to us.The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; email: brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com; www.chinmayamission.com