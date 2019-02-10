Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

The Atma Bodha reiterates that the infinite Brahman is like a living entity in all of us with a specific time of birth and death. That which is infinite is limitless. Something that is limitless cannot have a beginning. It cannot have an end too. The Brahman is the supreme truth. It is called ‘Big’. What is Big? How big is the Big? When did the Big begin? None of these questions has an answer, because the Big alone is the cause for the existence of the human being who is capable of asking this question. The Big alone is the source of this question. Without it, it is impossible to ask any question.

So what is the remedy to stop seeing the limited individual called the jeeva in the Big existence called the Brahman? Repeated practice of seeing that Brahman alone is the way. This is called abhyasa—done for an indefinitely long period. It is nevertheless a very simple practice. Any life form we come across in our day-to-day life, we just have to keep seeing that one big Brahman. Instead we see littleness all the time.

We say human, tree, lion, tiger, flower, fruit, bird, insect, reptile, bacteria and more. The simple practice is to stop emphasising these differences and keep ascertaining the reality in all the species we encounter. When done over a period of time, this practice enables us the source of all existence and we stop naturally describing each species and more specifically we stop our likes and dislikes, anger, hatred and jealousy for one creature or the other. Our inferiority or superiority complexes too are gone as whether we consider ourselves inferior or superior, it is just the same life form.

With this practice, the littleness of our measured thoughts are withdrawn into the ocean of life from which we draw our inspiration, thoughts, ideas, and experience our emotions because of this limitless existence called life.The example that the Acharya gives is the way we see a man standing tall in the semi-darkness of the evening twilight, even wearing a suit and a hat when all that is there is only a post made of stone.

This is called bhranti darshanam or seeing something other than what is right there in front. Once we imagine it to be a man, the other series of imaginations follow unhindered—good or bad man, maybe a highway robber or maybe a good samaritan... all for nothing because it is not even a man in the first place. The same is the case with the jeeva and the Brahman. What is there is only the Brahman. When the true form is discovered, all the illusion vanishes completely.