Embrace True Vedanta

Advaita (non-duality) is the foundation of spiritual life, which aims to take us beyond all sense of difference. This is to be practised every moment in life, and not expressed through words alone. Merely talking about non-duality is, perhaps, the greatest calamity that can occur in spirituality. Unfortunately, such people are a majority today. One can buy Vedantic texts in shops. There are those who read them, and then go around proclaiming, ‘I am Brahman’, although there has been no weakening of negative tendencies such as lust and anger in them.

Once a man told Amma, “O Amma, I am a Vedantin!” Amma did not reply. He spoke again. “I am not this body, but the self. Therefore, I am not affected by any action.” Amma remained silent. Then, the man loudly proclaimed, “Aham Brahmadmi! (I am Brahman!).” Even then, Amma did not say anything. After a brief silence, the man started chanting “Shivoham (I am Shiva)” a few times. Amma kept quiet. It was then that he asked, “Amma, you haven’t said anything so far.” “Son, you are Brahman, then what is Amma to say?” When Amma said this, he replied, “But Amma, none of the negative tendencies have left me.”

Such is today’s Vedanta. One does not become a Vedantin merely by studying Vedantic scriptures. Their content must become the very outlook of one’s life. Vedantic study is good, but one must contemplate its principles properly, and through meditation, they must percolate into the depths of the heart. Our scriptures speak of the third eye. Many are waiting for it to open between the eyebrows. That will not happen. The third eye should open within. It is the state of mind wherein distinctions of ‘I’ and ‘you’ are removed even while our two eyes are open. This is the real Vedantic experience.

Vedanta that is not practised is akin to writing ‘honey’ on a piece of paper and licking it in order to taste sweetness. Knowledge is good, but only when expressed in life is its benefit experienced both by ourselves and by society. Amma is not criticising or ridiculing students of Vedanta. Scriptural study is undoubtedly good. It is necessary, too.

Advaita is the supreme truth and the foundation of everything. However, it must be practised in daily life as well. Only when we live by its principles can we progress without flagging, no matter what the circumstance. Practical Vedanta is performing action with equanimity and compassion while living in the world. When our left hand hurts, our right hand caresses it because both are mine. In the same manner, we should love and serve others, feeling their pain as our own.

Only one who is firmly established in Advaitic experience can perform selfless service with equal-mindedness. Disinterested service is nothing but seeing unity in diversity. From the outside, one might feel that there is a sense of ‘I’ and ‘you’ even in selfless service. But that is not the case. A sculptor sees in a rock the beautiful image that he can chisel out of it. In a similar way, those who have gained the experiential realisation of Vedanta serve others, seeing their own self in everything. They are not affected by external change, pain or pleasure, victory or defeat. They are like the breeze that caresses everything alike.

Even after seeing the pain and sorrow of people, merely saying, “I am the self. I am beyond all this,” instead of trying to console and help them, is not Advaita. Such people are neither Vedantins nor religious. Any Vedantic study or religious belief is meaningless unless it moves one to console the distressed, to wipe away their tears, and forgetting oneself, to offer oneself as their support and shelter.

