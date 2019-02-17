Positive People Do Things Differently

Remez Sasson By

Positive people don’t wait for life to turn out the way they want, before they can start enjoying it. They don’t worry about problems and obstacles, but set out to find ways to solve them. They possess certain character traits that help them relate to life in a different way, and therefore, feel better and happier. Have you wondered how positive people think and what makes their lives happier and what goes on in their minds?

Positive people expect their plans to work out: They don’t let fears and worry let them down, and they don’t allow thoughts of failure to dominate their minds. In their minds, they see their plans and their goals as accomplished. This doesn’t mean that everything will work out smoothly. Like everyone else, they encounter obstacles and problems, but they don’t let them stop them. They always try to find ways to overcome the obstacles and solve the problems.

They don’t dwell on failure: If they fail, they don’t allow failure to drag them down to negative thoughts, depression and discouragement. When they fall, they get up, try again, or find alternative plans. They are always busy doing something useful. They don’t stay idle. They want things done. This could be on a small scale or on a big scale. This trait expresses itself in their private affairs, in their work, and in their relationships. They always want to improve their life and their behaviour and do better.

They don’t wait for change, they create it: Positive people don’t wait for change and improvement. They don’t blame their environment and other people for their life, but set out to make the changes they want. They don’t wait for luck, miracles or for things to change. They look for ways to make the change they want.

Positive people learn to let go: Dwelling on negative things that happened in the past helps no one. It’s just a waste of time and energy, and prevents you from living fully in the present. It’s like tying a heavy rock to your back. Learning to let go sets you free from them. Letting go of the past sets you free from many oppressing and useless thoughts and makes you feel happy. Letting go is like dispersing the heavy clouds in the sky that hide the sun, and letting the sun shine on your world. Positive people find it easier to let go than negative people, because it’s more difficult for negative thoughts to lodge in their minds.

They don’t wait for happiness, they create it: Positive people focus on happy events, on success, on enjoyment, and on taking action. They see and seek results, and refuse to be discouraged by people or circumstances. They want to improve the quality of their lives and create more happiness and satisfaction. This attitude prevents any kind of negative thoughts from entering their minds. When there are no negative thoughts there is more inner peace, and this leads to a sense of happiness.

Positive people live in the present moment: They live in the present moment and enjoy it. They don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. They might make plans for the future, but they know that to make these plans come true requires that they carry them out now, in the present.They search for solutions: When facing problems and obstacles, they search for solutions, and are sure they are going to find them.

Positive people never consider themselves as victims of circumstances: To feel being a victim of circumstances and events show negative thinking and lack of self-confidence and self-esteem. It means letting other people pull your strings. Positive people don’t allow other people to pull their strings. They pull their own strings. They know that blaming others for their situation and circumstances leads nowhere. They rely on themselves, are happy and confident, and expect productive results. This attitude prevents negative thoughts from entering their minds.

They take responsibility for their actions and for their life: They don’t blame people or circumstances. They take action to make changes in their life, to progess and to succeed, and do not wait for circumstances to change or people to help them.How many of these habits do you find in yourself? There are more habits than these, but these are enough to start with on your quest to a positive life.Sasson is a life coach and motivational speaker