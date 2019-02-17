When Knowledge Dawns

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

The Atma Bodha sings the glories of the results that the knowledge of reality can bestow on us. The Acharya says that with the experience of the Tattva or the core of our being in its own true nature, ignorance is destroyed. This ignorance is of our true nature that is destroyed. A confirmed conviction that this body is me and these objects, persons and situations belong to me is ignorance. A convincing knowledge of something that is not the reality is our whole problem.

The manifestation of this ignorance lies in two simple words—I and mine. These two notions simply drop with the dawn of reality. This rising of the sun of reality and the destruction of the darkness of ignorance is not something we can see with our physical eyes or even understand with our mind. It is not visible to our perception and it is not something that we can make wild guesses about. Only the shastras reveal this to us.

For one wallowing in an underground dungeon, a streak of sunlight passing through some ventilator to reveal the whole cell is no ordinary matter. In the same way, the light of consciousness at a point sends its rays of understanding through the dark cell of ignorance in our feelings that makes us believe this body is I and these objects are mine. No words can ever describe the joy that one feels when the light of knowledge destroys the darkness of ignorance that has been persisting through a million and more lifetimes.

The Acharya explains everything beautifully with a simile and the Atma Bodha is replete with them. This time he compares the joy of the dawn of knowledge in the context of one who has lost his way. He is searching among four different directions before the break of dawn. Making his own guess he even begins to walk westward. The sun just dawns and now he has discovered the east. The other three directions are now clear to him and he makes no mistake about the way he wants to walk.

This experience of “yes, I now know who I am,” is the result of the whole process and this experience of the self destroys ignorance once and for all just as the sun completely drives out the darkness of night in our very presence. The Upanishads and texts like the Bhagavad Gita show a meticulous way for the realisation of the self. Like a scientific law that can never be disproved, this is a sure law of self-realisation and it has never failed to work.