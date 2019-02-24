Vishwamitra Saves Shunashepa

After the standoff regarding his help for Trishanku, Vishwamitra told his other students and rishis that on account of Trishanku, there is a great obstacle on the southern side and so we will go to another side for our tapasya. Hence, the party moved to the banks of the Pushmara in the west. The rishis went there and continued their intense austerities, eating roots and tubers for their food.

At the same time, a king of Ayodhya named Ambarisha came there to offer a sacrifice. Indra—who always gets agitated when someone is performing intense sacrifices as he fears they may usurp his place—stole the sacrificial animal. The main priest of the sacrifice put the onus on the king for the loss of the cow and said that owing to his negligence this will cause great sin to the king who failed to protect the sacrifice. He asked the king to get back the animal or a beastly being to be a substitute for the sacrifice.

The king took with him 1,00,000 cows and launched a search for a beast-like human to offer for the sacrifice in place of the stolen horse. The king searched through many towns, cities, principalities, villages and hermitages. He finally came across Richika seated in Mount Bhrigutunga along with his family. Ambarisha asked Richika if he would give one of his sons in return for 1,00,000 cows. “I have searched everywhere for a horse to sacrifice but in vain,” he said.

The father said he could not part with his eldest son and the mother said she could not give away her youngest son. The middle son Shunashepa volunteered and addressed the king, “Father says he cannot part with the eldest and mother says she cannot part with the youngest. I alone am left and so I seem to be worthy of being given away.” The king took him away in return for crores of silver and gold coins, heaps of precious stones and 1,00,000 cows. Ambarisha was very pleased that he finally had a worthy person for the sacrifice instead of the stolen horse.

The king went to the Pushmara with Shunashepa. While the king was resting, the boy escaped and went to Vishwamitra seeking help from him on how to escape from this predicament. He asked Vishwamitra to find a means where Ambarisha would accomplish his sacrifice without him being killed on behalf of the missing animal. He sought Vishwamitra’s protection and gave him the stature of a father. Vishwamitra asked one of his own sons to take Shunashepa’s place.

