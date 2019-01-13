Focus on your karma 9

Yogi Ashwini By

Karmas are the unifying factor in all religions. It is a law, not a theory. Even modern science accepts that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. What you give comes backs to you manifold. Whatever you are desiring, start giving it back to creation. If you distribute food, there will never be a shortfall of food in your house. If you distribute money, you will always have enough. If you teach, there will be no dearth of gyan for you.

Karma is the fuel that propels you on the journey of the spirit. If you do not have the karmas, you cannot move on the path and even if you have karmas, without the focus on guru, you will not know which direction to move in and end up spending the fuel moving in various directions. Both become essential to make the journey beyond. Remember nothing is constant in creation, you either move up or go down, you can never be stationary. Presently we are living on earth, but if anyone thinks that he/she will continue to be here in every birth, it is a mistaken notion. Earth is only one level of existence, there are dimensions beyond and below.

The dimension of earth, or bhuloka, is special—from here one can reach any dimension based on his/her desire and backed by requisite karmas. Bhuva is the loka higher than earth; reaching here is possible only through complete detachment. Next comes swarga loka, which can be accessed through recommendation from gods and goddesses. There are specific mantras to please the divine. The loka above swarga is called the maha loka, it is the dimension of those beings who are entitled to swarga, but have no desire to enjoy its pleasures. Beyond this is the jana loka. Here the beings responsible for creating the ‘software’ that runs the entire creation, reside.

Tapa is the next loka and it is for beings who desire to do tapasya. The heat generated by their tapasya gives energy to the sun, powered by which the entire creation runs. The final dimension is the satya loka where Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh reside. Only souls which have an unshakable desire to merge with these energies are able to reach here. Even though light is the fastest thing on earth, it cannot traverse through these dimensions in an entire lifetime. Only thoughts can take us there. The dimensions below earth are: atala, vitala, sutala, talatal, mahatala, rasatala, paatala, which we should just forget. These are for those who live a life devoid of service and charity.

This includes beings who harm others. These souls are sent to these lower lokas to go through the processes of cleansing through pain, fear, claustrophobia and stickiness with slime. The lower worlds are dark as the occupants desire only darkness. The forms taken by the souls in these dimensions are gross, slimy, painful and full of fear. Positive karmas take you to higher lokas, but the guru has to show the direction. Negative karmas take you to lower dimensions. So work constantly to improve your karmas and keep the focus on the guru. The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Foundation. www.dhyanfoundation.com