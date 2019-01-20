Love for Krishna is the true goal 

Radhanath Swami Maharaj By

We have left Krishna and are in grip of maya. But this should not last long because our goal in life is love for Krishna. Ultimately only love for Krishna would take us on the path of liberation and salvation.

Prabhupada said that we have emotions and we respond to them. Arjuna heard Bhagwad Gita in the spirit of necessity. According to Ayurveda, one cannot digest food properly unless there is hunger within. We can memorise information drawn from scriptures but unless we digest it, we don’t get any realisation. Gyan is knowledge that is learnt and vigyan is where knowledge is realised and transformed in our actions.

After listening to Bhagwad Gita, Arjuna followed its teachings even though it was difficult. He had to endure the death of his son. He wept after losing his son. His wife Subhadra and elder brother Yudhishthira also cried. Someone asked Prabhupada why Arjuna was disturbed after losing his son? He replied that it is natural for a father to cry but realisation comes ultimately because soul is eternal, and the body is just a medium of interaction.

According to our karma we have a particular destiny. Arjuna carries on with his service to serve the Lord’s wish and hence was not disturbed. A person’s greatness has to be estimated as to how one endures provoking situations. We may break records, but greatness is how we face difficulties with integrity and character.

The only way to experience Krishna is by His mercy when He reveals Himself. God descends into our lives in proportion to how sincere and unconditional our desire is. Krishna reciprocates according to our surrender. Pure devotional service is rare.

Krishna is ready to be conquered by one who has no ulterior motives. He is going to reciprocate according to our attitude. The easiest way of pleasing Krishna is by chanting holy names and serving Vaishnava and showing compassion to fallen souls. In community we should help each other.

Lord Chaitanya interacted with His devotees with the same principle showing how to create community. He travelled for two years to South India from Puri and back. Only Kalakrishna Das was allowed to travel with Him. Pratap Rudra Maharaj was asked to arrange a simple house for Mahaprabhu. He stayed at Kashi Mishra’s house, who was happy to receive him.

He surrendered his body, mind and family. The Lord reciprocated and embraced and manifested the four-armed form of Narayan. Sarvabhaum Bhattacharya said: please accept this house for your comfort. Mahaprabhu said: my body belongs to you and I will accept whatever you wish.

Chatak bird always looks up for the cloud and drinks only the water that drops down. It waits. All these devotees waited like Chatak bird for Mahaprabhu. Purshottam Acharya went transcendentally mad when Mahaprabhu left to take sanyas. He took sanyas and became Swarup Damodar Goswami. He told Mahaprabhu that he had committed the great offence of leaving him in order to do what he wanted to do but his mercy has brought back to him.

The only true goal of life is Krishna prem but because of independence we have left Krishna, and maya is so strong that we have no power to come out of its clutches. When lord descends into the world again and again, chant His holy name.

Prabhupada said you had no qualifications, I made your qualifications. Krishna comes to pull us back, but we need to agree to let Him pull us.The author is a spiritual leader of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)